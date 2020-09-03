Students to report to schools on Sept. 14

DANBURY — On Wednesday, Stokes County Schools announced that it will go to in-person learning beginning on Sept. 14.

The system will move from all-virtual learning to “Plan B,” or the “blended” plan, which means students will be divided into two groups according to their last names. Half the students will physically be in school while the other half works remotely, on a rotating schedule.

Under that plan one group will be in school three days the first week and two days the second week, with the second group under the opposite schedule. Stokes County will not take a day off in mid-week to clean as some systems are doing.

Dr. Rice and other officials had indicated to the Board of Education in the past two Board session that an earlier start to in-person education was possible, dependent on when supplies arrived.

“All of our PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) has come in,” said spokesperson Melisa Jessup from the school office. “Families that want to continue remote learning still have that option.”

School Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice announced on Aug. 12 that the system would do remote learning for the first nine-week grading period because the schools had not received the disinfecting equipment and PPEs that had been ordered.

According to the news release, “since then the administrative team has worked tirelessly with other vendors to secure the necessary items. The staff has already begun training with the new cleaning supplies, and we will be ready for students to return to our buildings on Monday, Sept. 14.”

The announcement also reminded parents that the situation remains fluid. “Stokes County Schools may have to adjust our plan as a district or at a school due to the Governor’s orders or due to the guidance of the Stokes County Health Department.”

The system’s announcement also recognized “that this announcement may cause a hardship for some families who have planned on plan C for the first nine weeks. Families, who would like to remain on plan C due to the timing of this announcement, may do so. Please contact your child’s principal to let them know.”

Under Plan B, “PreK-12 students will experience a combination of in-person learning and remote learning throughout each week. In-person learning in the school building will be with their teachers and some classmates each week and remote instruction will continue through an online platform for the remaining days. Students working remotely will have the opportunity each day to log into the live instruction with their class. If students are not able to log on in real time, they will be able to access the recorded lessons later. Students will be divided by their last name: Group A is last names beginning with A – K, and Group B is last names beginning with L – Z. (Siblings with different last names can be scheduled in the same group upon parent’s request.)”

Stokes County Schools will comply with all requirements outlined in the state’s Public Health Toolkit, including daily temperature screenings, requiring masks, social distancing and regular cleaning of classrooms between classes. More intensive disinfecting will be done in all facilities at least twice a week.

For Early College students, Forsyth Tech classes will either be provided online or hybrid (part online and part in person). College-level courses will use the Blackboard platform.

Just several days ago the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it was extending a federal waiver that will allow all students to receive free breakfast and lunch.