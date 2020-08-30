Suspect’s wife is also placed under arrest

In another twist in an already-shocking case, the wife of suspect Boh Mabe was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact and resisting arrest.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Walters Mabe, 58, of King, was arrested on Aug. 27 by officers from the State Bureau of Investigation.

Jackie Mabe is also being held in the Forsyth Detention Center in Winston-Salem, under a $60,000 bond. Boh Mabe is being held there under $1 million bond. He had his first appearance before a judge last week in a preliminary hearing.

A source told The Stokes News that the accessory after the fact charge was related to allegedly destroying evidence against her husband, who was arrested on Aug. 12 for 12 felony counts of statutory rape/sexual crime against a child by an adult.

Boh Mabe resigned his position on the Stokes County Board of Elections last week.