Danbury turns down CARES Act funds

DANBURY – Although it seems counterintuitive not to take freely offered money, the Danbury Town Council on Wednesday voted not to accept the $11,138 due it from the federal CARES Act funding program.

The reason is simple: the town does not have any real COVID-related expenses to spend the funds on, and by keeping it in the county’s pool of received federal dollars, it means more funding that Danbury business owners can apply for in the form of a grant.

Stokes County has received $1.8 million from the CARES Act, passed by Congress early in the summer to help businesses and non-profits make up for coronavirus-related losses. That law includes a provision that 25% of the funding must go to local municipalities, with amounts determined by population.

The county is now gearing up a grant program to allow local residents to apply for some of that money. Applications will be taken Sept. 9-30.

“This money can only be used for COVID-related losses,” town manager Mike Barness told the Town Council, “and the only expense we’ve had is a one-time Zoom license to be able to hold our meetings online. Accepting the money would mean we’d have to manage it, account for it, etc. So my recommendation is that we just don’t accept it. Then it goes back to the county and they can help Danbury residents recover their expenses. We can’t.”

After a brief discussion, decided to go with Barness’s recommendation.

“We need to make the reason clear,” said the Council’s Steve Shelton, “that there is nothing we can really use it for. Otherwise people will be asking ‘why did you turn down $11,000?’”

Barness said that Danbury residents whose businesses or non-profits have incurred some kind of losses related to the pandemic will still have to apply for a grant through the county. The form will be available on both the county and town of Danbury website, he said.

“It’s good for our folks to know that,” said Mayor Janet Whitt.

In other business, the Council:

● Learned that the Seven Island Bridge has been removed from the Ann Mabe property after sitting in the grass for 15 years. Barness said the company responsible for the project, William Fulp Hazmat Cleanup of Winston-Salem, had “done a great job. The land has been leveled and re-seeded,” he said. “I know the Mabes will be happy.”

“The company will try to save it,” Whitt added, “because they got some calls from people who did not want to see it destroyed. But when they took the bolts out he said it just melted … fell into a million pieces, degenerated.”

The 120-foot steel bridge was built in 1905.

“It is my understanding that the way it was constructed it was under tension,” said Shelton, “so it kind of help itself together. So when you start taking it apart it can almost explode.”

“They were concerned and realized that the job could be dangerous,” said Whitt. “I wish we could have saved it, and we tried. We did the best we could.”

“It was an accident waiting to happen,” added Council member Wendi Spraker.

● Learned from Barness that several town ordinances need an update. “The state is requiring us to update our land use ordinance,” he said, “and our public nuisance and public health ordinances are 30 years old. Things are different and they just need to be revised. There are homes that have junkyards and they’re affecting (surrounding) property values, so we’re working on that.”

● Learned that the town’s financial audit has been completed without any issues.

● Heard, in her monthly report, Mayor Whitt lament that there would be no Stokes Stomp and parade this year because of the coronavirus.