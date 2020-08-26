County’s positive case count is now 325

As of Monday, Stokes County has seen 325 positive cases of the coronavirus, with one person hospitalized and 10 isolating at home. That means 311 individuals have recovered. The death toll stands at three persons.

There have been 157,741 cases and 2,570 deaths in the state as of Tuesday, with 1,000 people currently hospitalized.

Statistics from surrounding counties: Alamance County has 2,931 positive cases, 44 deaths; Forsyth County has 5,915 positive cases, 69 deaths; Guilford County has 6,479 positive cases, 163 deaths; Rockingham County has 713 positive cases, 11 deaths; Surry County has 1,092 positive cases, 14 deaths; and Yadkin County has 602 positive cases, 7 deaths.

In other COVID headlines:

● Just across the Virginia state line from Stokes in Patrick County, 42 residents and 13 employees of Blue Ridge Therapy Connection have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said. The outbreak of COVID-19 at the skilled nursing facility first became known about two weeks ago when the first cases were reported. Two of the patients who had tested positive at the facility for coronavirus have died.

After being one of the last counties in the commonwealth to report its first coronavirus case, Patrick County is Virginia’s latest danger area thanks for the Blue Ridge outbreak. Five people have died in the past week, out of 10 overall deaths. The county has now had more than 200 positive cases.

● The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the United States fell 17% last week, the fifth straight week of declines, according to a Reuters tally of state and county reports.

Nearly 1,000 people a day continue to die from COVID-19, though last week’s total of more than 6,700 deaths was down 9% from the previous seven days.

The United States posted 297,000 new cases for the week ended Aug. 23, down from a weekly peak of over 468,000 cases in mid-July. The country is now averaging less than 50,000 new infections a day for the first time since early June.

The United States still accounts for a quarter of the global total of 23 million cases. More than 5.7 million Americans have been infected and at least 176,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

● More U.S. colleges were grappling with high numbers of students testing positive for the coronavirus just days into the start of the fall semester after some universities rolled back their campus reopening plans in recent weeks.

The University of Alabama on Monday reported more than 550 people across its campuses had tested positive for COVID-19 since it resumed in-person classes on Aug. 19. Most of those infected were students, faculty and staff at the university’s main campus in Tuscaloosa.

Both N.C. State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have reported multiple outbreaks.

● The state with the highest rate of coronavirus increases this week? South Dakota. More than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across eight states have been linked to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally held earlier this month. Forum News Service reported Tuesday that at least 103 new cases of coronavirus are connected to the annual event, which was held from Aug. 7-16 in Sturgis. It was attended by hundreds of thousands of people, many of whom did not wear masks and clearly violated social distance orders.