Park case ends in split decision

DANBURY — The decision from Judge William Southern in the Hanging Rock State Park land dispute case was a bit of a mixed bag last week, as George Wilson was found not guilty on four trespass charges, but guilty of charges related to disturbing park property.

Wilson and the State Park have been in a long dispute about a bog – Wilson calls it a lake – that’s on state property but just across a narrow road from Wilson’s land. He contends it’s an amenity of the development that he can treat as he wishes, but the state disagrees.

The “Perry Mason moment” – or maybe it was a Matlock moment – came when District Attorney Valerie Thomas revealed that there were a few additional charges against Wilson that he had never been served. So as soon as the first trial was completed, Wilson was served with new charges including littering . Now the state will have to decide whether to prosecute those charges, which would bring Wilson back into court.

The offshoot of it all, and perhaps the most important part, was that Judge Southern ordered Wilson to stay off park property pending an additional hearing.

The trial stretched over two days but when the lawyers had finished their closing arguments, Judge Southern made his rulings quickly. He said that “there are a number of issues here competing for attention. There is bad blood here and that’s regrettable. We all have a responsibility to be civil to one another. This case has certainly not been civil.”

Southern said the state did not prove the trespassing charges beyond a reasonable doubt. But he continued: “You have a right to behave on your property as you see fit. But if it’s other’s property – even if it’s an easement – you must be held to a responsible use. That’s a very clear term. It’s unreasonable for you to behave in a manner in which you did,” he said to Wilson in finding him guilty of the misdemeanor charges of disturbing plants, rocks and wildlife in a state park.

Park Superintendent Robin Riddlebarger was reflective after the verdicts. “As the late, great Dale Earnhardt said, ‘You win some, you lose some, and you wreck some.’ The judge is the fact finder and I am the evidence collector. I did my job and then the court did its job.”

“The park’s mission is to conserve, educate, and provide recreation,” she continued. “If someone is destroying the resource then I can’t educate kids and visitors can’t recreate. Your right to swing your arm ends where another man’s nose begins. I have to stick up for the 650,000 other noses who visit this beautiful park every year and who have put their trust in the staff to execute the mission for them.”

Wilson’s attorney, Michael Bennett, chose not to put his client on the stand.

In closing arguments, Bennett argued that the case should have been tried in civil court, not criminal court.

“There is no evidence he’s done anything but exactly what he had the right to do,” Bennett said. “He’s not trespassing; he’s on property where he has the right to be. He can do the same things again but he does so at his own risk because he needs a permit because it’s a natural area. Or he will get fined. You write a check. That’s the consequence.”

Thomas countered that Wilson has more charges “because he keeps flaunting the laws of the state of North Carolina. He keeps going on the (state) property. He’s cutting down trees… doing what he wants to do.” Thomas added that Wilson “does this because he thinks he can get away with it.”

Thomas said that Superintendent Riddlebarger took lots of photos to document Wilson’s actions. “She’s doing her job. It’s not personal. She’s a sworn law enforcement officer; if she sees a crime she must react. … She’s doing her job to protect state property.”

It was a little more disconcerting for Wilson, who said the split decision “left me wondering why I just spent about $8,000 and didn’t get to testify. I spent four years trying to get the state to talk to me before proceeding to clear our lake. Neighbors are pulling for me but don’t have money or time or knowledge to fight.”

Wilson added that he intends to pursue a permit to fill the lake and if denied, then pursue the state for “inverse condemnation,” a legal term that describes a situation in which the government takes private property but fails to pay the compensation required by the 5th Amendment of the Constitution.

So to that end, this week Wilson sent an email to Steve Livingstone of the N.C. Parks Service asking for the state’s Department of Environmental Quality’s Water Division “to set up a pre-development conference where we can address all issues tied to my application for a permit to re-fill our lake, which is and was granted to us in our deeds prior to the state’s purchase. All agencies involved should have a chance to voice their opinions on the matter and quote the pertinent statutes. And I will have the opportunity, which I have been seeking for over four years, to state my reasons why we have every right to our amenity.”

The email also complained about Riddlebarger’s job performance and about the survey done by Marvin Cavanaugh.

“Talk amongst yourselves, but the surveyor who does my personal work says that I may have a case that your deed was drawn in error,” Wilson writes in his email. “I know you got a title opinion, but I’ll bet the attorney who gave you that opinion never set foot on this ground. If you guys keep insisting on prying open the lid on Pandora’s Box, sooner or later we will all get to see inside. GS 47.30-G insures our rights. I truly believe a jury in Stokes County Superior Court would rule in favor of the four families who live here when charged with determining an amount of restitution commensurate with the crime of denying our rights for an extended period of years.”

During the trial, Bennett called Mark Royster, an attorney from Pilot Mountain who specializes in real estate transactions. Royster said that when the state bought the property (a 3.55 acre parcel) it also was subject “to the conditions and easements of record. Hanging Rock (State Park) owns the property subject to the right of the property owners related to the lake.”

The State brought Sue Homewood, an environmental specialist with the DEQ’s Water Resources office in Winston-Salem, to the stand and she said that she had informed Wilson in 2017 and several times since that he needed to apply for a permit to take the actions he was taking.

“Our agency had classified this area as a unique wetland in 2007,” said Homewood, who added she has visited the site several times. “I spoke to Mr. Wilson and it was congenial. But I told him he was in violation because he didn’t have a permit to fill the lake.”