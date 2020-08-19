313 cases, but trends looking hopeful

Stokes County has added an average of two new cases a day over the past week, with a total number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases standing at 313 as of Tuesday.

One person is currently hospitalized, with 13 persons in isolation. The death toll continues to stand at three, so that means 296 individuals have recovered. The county has tested 5,671 people, with only 311 testing positive.

Another trend to look at is the number of cases per 10,000 residents, which in Stokes County is a low 67. Neighboring counties, by comparision: Yadkin, 154; Forsyth, 148; Surry, 140; Guilford, 113, and Rockingham, 69.

There have been 146,779 cases and 2,396 deaths in North Carolina as of Tuesday night. Monday’s numbers were lower than any single day since May. But the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported more than 1,200 new cases — more than double the 563 cases on Monday. Forty-eight additional deaths were reported, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began in North Carolina in early March.

Daily new cases in the state and hospitalizations have been on a downward trend since mid-July, as has the number of people going to their local emergency room.

Currently 1,026 people are hospitalized, with 1.95 million people tested. Of those tested, the percentage of positive tests continues to hover around 7%. State health officials want to see that figure drop below 5%.

Nearby statistics include Forsyth County with 5,601 positive cases and 60 deaths; Guilford with 6.025 cases and 160 deaths, Rockingham County has 626 positive cases, 9 deaths; Surry County has had 1,009 positive cases, 11 deaths, and Yadkin County with 579 cases, 6 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 5.4 million people have been infected with the virus and at least 170,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In other COVID news:

● North Carolina’s flagship university canceled in-person classes for undergraduates just a week into the fall semester Monday as college campuses around the U.S. scramble to deal with coronavirus clusters linked in some cases to student housing, off-campus parties and packed bars. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said it will switch to remote learning and make arrangements for students who want to leave campus housing. N.C. State University reported 41 new cases on Tuesday. Appalachian State suspended football practice Tuesday when 11 players tested positive. Meanwhile Notre Dame and Michigan State became the latest colleges to move classes online because of the coronavirus as students continue to congregate in large groups without masks or social distancing.

● Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said he believes the pandemic could be brought under control over the next four to eight weeks if “we could get everybody to wear a mask right now.” His comments followed an editorial he and others wrote there emphasizing “ample evidence” of asymptomatic spread and highlighting new studies showing how masks help reduce transmission.

● The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country, has released an updated report showing the major spike of new COVID cases in nursing homes has now surpassed the peak level back on May 31. The report shows the increase of COVID cases in U.S. nursing homes is a direct result of the major spikes in the general population of the Sun Belt region, with 78 percent of new cases in U.S. nursing homes coming from those states by the end of July.

● At the onset of the pandemic, Duke Energy paused many key credit actions. Earlier this week the company announced its intent to resume regular billing and payment practices in October and to keep late payment fees suspended until further notice. “Additionally, for residential customers, we will continue to waive fees for credit and debit card payments indefinitely, and for walk-in payments until December,” a statement said. “We realize that the financial impact of the pandemic is far from over. That’s why we’re taking a gradual approach, giving those customers who need extra time an opportunity to reach out for assistance.”