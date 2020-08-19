Sheriff’s Report

Kelsey Megan Hazelwood, 25, of Mount Airy, was arrested on Aug. 13 for failure to appear in Surry County court, plus felony possession of a schedule I Controlled Substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, three counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, three counts possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and simple possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $60,000. She has a Aug. 26 trial date.

Shannon Diann Bullins, 37, of Walnut Cove, was charged Aug. 12 with driving without insurance and fictitious license tag. She was to be in court on Aug. 19.

Jacob Emory Harris, 28, of Walnut Cove, was charged with not wearing a seat belt on Aug. 12. He was due in court on Aug. 19.

Joseph Lee Dyer, 32, of King, was arrested for assault on a female, second-degree trespass and breaking and entering on Aug. 12. He has a Oct. 8 trial.

Joseph Edward Dale, 38, of Dobson, was charged with failure to appear in court and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 12. Bond was $760, and he has a Sept. 16 court date.

Doyle Michael Marshall, 44, no address, was charged with assault on a female on Aug. 12. His trial date is Sept. 16.

David Bian Sisson, 42, of Yadkinville, was arrested on Aug. 11 and charged with felony failure to appear in court on a prior charge. Bond was set at $150,000. He is due in court on Sept. 8.

Samantha Caitlin Bohannon, 26, of King, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on Aug. 11. She is to be in court on Sept. 16.

Michael Reed Collins Jr., 28, of King, was arrested for three felonies: second-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods. He was due in court on Aug. 19.

Staci Lynn Lewis, 44, of Winston-Salem, was arrested for felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 10. She has a trial date on Sept. 15.

Nathan Alexander Breeden, 25, of Eden, was charged with failure to appear on charges of driving while license revoked and operating a vehicle with no insurance on Aug. 10. Bond was $1,000 and he is to be in court on Aug. 25.

Jerrod Samuel Miller, 24, of Pinnacle, was arrested on Aug. 10 for felony possession of methamphetamine, plus assaulting a government official and resisting an officer. Bond was set at $10,000 and he is to be on trial on Sept. 22.

Whitney Nicole Hester, 21, of Low Gap, was arrested Aug. 10 for felony possession of methamphetamine, assault on a government and resisting arrest. Bond was $10,000. She has a court date of Sept. 22.

Jenna Diann Jackson, 28, of Winston-Salem, was charged on Aug. 8 with two counts of failure to appear in court. Bond was $4,000 and she had a Aug. 11 court date.

Amanda Leigh Harris, 38, of Madison, was charged with failure to appear in Rockingham County on Aug. 8. Bond was $500 and she is to be in Rockingham County court on Aug. 20.

Brandie Sue Helms, 37, of Winston-Salem, was arrested Aug. 6 for seven counts of failure to appear in court. Bond was set at $12,500. She faces court dates on Aug. 25 and Sept 14.

Samuel King, 32, of King, was arrested on Aug. 6 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, obstruct and delay of an officer. Bond was $5,000 and he is to be in court on Sept. 16.

Several items were reported stolen from a carport in Pinnacle on Aug. 13, including an air compressor and a miter saw, with a total value of just under $500.

A Yamaha YZF 250 dirt bike, worth $2,500, was reported stolen from a home in Walnut Cove on Aug. 13.

A Walnut Cove woman reported the theft of a package from her home on Aug. 13. In a separate incident, another Walnut Cove woman also reported the theft of a package on that same date.

Surry-Yadkin Electric in Dobson reported that a suspect in Westfield had reconnected their meter box and was using power again illegally, according to a Aug. 13 file.

An Apple iPhone 11 valued at $1,200 was reported stolen on Aug. 12 from a home in Lawsonville.

Deputies are investigating the theft of a 1998 Ford Escort, brown in color, from the residence of a Walnut Cove woman on Aug. 11.

A pull-along camper was reportedly stolen from a home in Walnut Cove on Aug. 9. The camper is a 2014 Jayco Ultralight, 26-feet in length, valued at $15,000.

On Aug. 9, a woman in Pinnacle reported her residence was broken into and $17,000 in cash was stolen from a lock box.

Theft of fishing rods and a tackle box worth a total of $160 was reported on Aug. 8 from the front porch of a home in Pinnacle.

A Glock handgun in a holster was stolen on Aug. 7 from a Pinnacle woman, a report said. The combination was valued at $580.

On Aug. 6, someone entered an apartment in Walnut Cove through a window and stole two Apple iPhones and around 20 items of jewelry. The cellphones were valued at $1,000 each, and the total of the jewelry was valued at a total of $10,000.