2020 Stokes Stomp has been canceled

DANBURY — The 46th Stokes Stomp Festival on the Dan, originally scheduled for Sept. 12 at Moratock Park, has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Several factors were considered by the Stokes Stomp Committee in making the decision to cancel, including the safety and health of visitors, vendors, entertainers, volunteers, and safety personnel, as well as the current COVID-19 statistics for the state of North Carolina.

“We waited as long as we could for better news, but it just never came” said Stokes County Arts Council Executive Director Eddy McGee. “We will continue to follow the Governor’s restrictions on large events.”

The event, which began in 1974 as the “Star Spangled Stokes Stomp,” is an annual celebration of the arts and community held on the banks of the Dan River. The inaugural Stomp was so successful that it eventually led to the forming of the Stokes County Arts Council as an organization in 1975.

“We are very disappointed in having to cancel, as the event showcases the best of Stokes County. Traditional and Americana music, dance groups, high school bands, food, craft and nonprofit vendors, and river activities, and provides an important economic impact to local individuals and businesses. Our organization and committee are already at work planning for 2021, so stay tuned” McGee said.

The 2021 Stokes Stomp and Parade has already be scheduled for Sept. 11, with the theme of “Don’t Stomp Believing.”