Schools expand to 17 feeding sites for remainer of August

The Stokes County Schools’ free feeding program enters a new phase on Monday (Aug. 17), through Aug. 31, with 17 sites open. Sites will be open at all elementary schools, all middle schools, and North, South and West high schools. Pick up time is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This program is for all children and youth age 18 and under.

Beginning Sept. 1, schools will begin the regular paying school lunch program, as the waiver that the system was using to pay for the free meal distribution expires on Aug. 31. The program will continue at the sites, but it will no longer be free. To fill out an application for free and reduced lunches for the school year, go to https://www.lunchapplication.com/.