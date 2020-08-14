Pre-K enrollment is still available for the upcoming school year for eligible children who turn 4 on or before Aug. 31.

Space is available at Danbury Head Start, London Elementary School, Pinnacle Elementary, Sandy Ridge Head Start and Walnut Cove Elementary. Applications are being accepted for all sites and a waiting list is maintained for enrollment throughout the year.

Applications should be submitted to the Stokes Partnership for Children’s Pre-K Contract Administrator. Applications are available to print out at the website www.stokespfc.com. Completed applications, with thw required documentation, may be mailed to: Stokes Partnership for Children, PO Box 2319, King, 27021. Applications may also be scanned and emailed to Shannon Cox at scox@stokespfc.com, faxed to 336-985-3302, or placed in the locked drop box at the Partnership for Children’s office at 151 Jefferson Church Road, Suite 104, in King. The secured drop box is located outside the main door of the office.

Contact Cox at 336-985-2676 if you have questions.