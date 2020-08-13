SBI arrests King man for sex crimes

KING — Harold Lester (Boh) Mabe Jr., 63, was arrested by State Bureau of Investigation agents and Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies at his home Wednesday morning. He was charged with 12 felony counts of statutory rape/sex offense with a child by an adult.

He is being held at the Forsyth Detention Center in Winston-Salem with a $1 million bond. His initial court appearance has been scheduled for Aug. 26 in Danbury.

Mabe is a current member of the Stokes County Board of Elections. He was an unsuccessful candidate for County Commissioner in 2018, losing in the GOP primary as one of 10 candidates.

“We were certainly shocked by the news,” said Stokes County Elections director Jason Perry. “I’m talking with attorneys at the State Board of Elections on how to proceed.”

SBI investigators continue to question the alleged victims, a source told The Stokes News, and there could be additional charges pending.

The source also suggested that Forsyth County Sheriff’s office was involved in the arrest because Mabe’s son is currently a deputy sheriff for Stokes County.

In his candidate profile for the 2018 primary, Mabe told The Stokes News he had been working with “youth groups in various churches” for 30 years. He also said he was a “volunteer chaplain with Novant Health for the past 24 years.”