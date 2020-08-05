Correction

In the County Commissioners article (July 30) on the Meadows Water Project, the county will receive a grant from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Infrastructure, through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, not the USDA Rural Development Fund. This project will provide water improvements in the Meadows area, including a connection with the Danbury Water System, plus water supply well system improvements and a new 100,000 gallon tank. Of the $5.2 million project, 75% ($3,906,450) will be funded in a grant, with the remaining 25% ($1,302,150) of the total funding as a zero-interest loan.