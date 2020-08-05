Board hears more details on schools relaunch

The schools’ FAQ document is available at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1cSJHsqkMng_N6JDFgrDmGZHP-A1cw4mNWioxNt6OMvY/edit?usp=sharing.

The Stokes County Board of Education spent most all of its nearly three-hour Google meeting Monday night hearing more details of the system’s back-to-school plans.

Almost everyone acknowledged that the start of school is coming up fast and there are still many questions. Early College staff reported to their facility on Monday, and traditional school staff is due to report this coming Monday.

One of the biggest remaining obstacles is that a number of supplies on order have not come in yet.

“If we do not get those supplies we will have to have a change of plans,” Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice told the Board. “We will not start face-to-face school without supplies if they do not show up (on time).”

“Every school district in the state is looking for similar materials,” said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan Taylor. “We’re at the mercy of the manufacturers.”

At one point Board member Katie Tedder wondered if the schools might want to extend the remote learning to start the semester from two weeks to nine weeks, the length of the first grading period. But her idea got no traction from other board members.

“I agreed that Plan B gives the students the most opportunity to get back to normal, which is what they desperately need,” Tedder said. “However I’m concerned that with our numbers still going up, and still so many unanswered questions regarding logistics, there are too many ‘what ifs.’

“We’ve considered everything,” said Rice, “and I’m watching the Health Department’s numbers daily. (Heath Director) Ms. (Tammy) Martin and I have talked frequently. If cleaning supplies do not come, if we have a spike (in cases) …”

Board Chair Mike Rogers reminded everyone that Gov. Cooper is due to make an announcement this week since the order for Phase 2 is due to expire Friday. “He may take it out of our hands,” Rogers said. “But we’re still a month out and I think we need to let this play out. We need to give students every opportunity to gain classroom instruction and not be cast to the wayside. … I’m glad we’re Stokes County and not Mecklenburg, or Forsyth, or Guilford or Wake. Let’s wait until Labor Day and see where we’re at.”

The system made public a 15-page “Frequently Asked Questions” document for parents last week, and are preparing an in-house version for staff regarding their recent staff survey.

“Dr. Rice thank you for doing that FAQ,” Tedder said, “but it does lead to more questions. For example, when students are receiving instruction while seated at their desks will they be allowed to take their masks off?”

“Most of the time people will be wearing masks in the building,” Rice responded. “It’s part of that ‘stacking of preventions’ that are added together to keep students and staff safe.”

“We’re trying to think of every potential scenario,” said Taylor. “We’re trying to keep the classrooms as much like ‘school’ as possible. We don’t want to make it a sterile environment. So we’re trying to make it as normal as possible while still meeting the requirements of the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services.”

“Children are at low risk,” Board member Cheryl Knight said. “Education is very essential and there are also consequences to a lack of one-on-one instruction.”

“(The state’s) Plan B is the most difficult for a lot of reasons,” Taylor added. “We’re all going to be doing things we’re not used to doing, and we’re all going to be doing some extra things. It will be an ‘all hands on deck’ approach; a learning process for all of us. We’ll try to be flexible enough that if there are things we can do better they can be adjusted.”

Taylor, Rice and several directors threw a lot of information at the Board members. Here are some of the highlights by topic:

Cleaning and Screening

Dr. Taylor said the system has been developing procedures based on the state’s “Strong Schools” document. All students and adults, including visitors, will be screened before they are allowed inside.

“We have procedures for students who ride buses, who ride to school in a car and who drive to a high school,” said Taylor. “Temperature checks will look a little different based on your location, but it will be the same type of screening.” Some schools will train their entire staff, while other schools will train teams of screeners.

Knight asked if the adults dropping off the student(s) would be screened, and Taylor said yes. “If they answer yes to any of the symptom questions, then the student will need to get back in the car or stay in the car.”

Board Member Pat Messick asked if this would slow down the process of dropping off students at the schools, and Taylor said “yes, at least at the beginning. We will get better. And we’re doing everything we can to make this as efficient as possible.”

In general, the number of visitors and volunteers coming into a school will be limited.

While on the buses, Taylor added, everyone will be required to wear a mask, and there will be one student per seat unless they are siblings.

Cleaning procedures are being developed and may vary. High school teachers, for example, will wipe down desks at each class change. Taylor said that the custodians have already “done a great job” in new training.

On Tuesday and Thursday evenings, disinfectant spraying machines will be run in the schools, and also twice a week inside the buses. Bus drivers will be asked to wipe down the interior before and after each run, and they may be asked to help clean in the facilities between their runs.

Taylor said that because disinfectant wipes were impossible to find, the school system had purchased bleach in bulk. Classrooms will be supplied with spray bottles containing 10 parts water to one part bleach.

Hand sanitizing stations will be placed prominently throughout the buildings. The system has also received its shipment of face masks from the state. Dividers for front offices are among the items on order.

Messick worried that cleaning supplies will run out. “I don’t want teachers or any employee to feel like they have to buy materials out of their own pockets,” she said. “I want the schools to be clean. But as a district, I want us to supply those materials.”

Tedder said at some point she read that students might be asked to pitch in with cleaning, and she said she was uncomfortable with that. (She later cited a line in the N.C. Guidebook for Opening Schools that said “cleaning should not be performed with children in the classroom.”)

“Our teachers will be asked to do some things that they haven’t had to do,” Taylor summarized. “This is an unfortunate circumstance. We’ll be as prepared as we can be. … If we find ourselves in a situation where we need additional manpower, we have a couple of options we can bring to the Board.”

Child care

All agreed that this is still a sticking point. Messick pushed gently for the system to offer the staff child care five days a week. “Can’t we help out? It’s going to be a hardship for everyone. I’d like to see us offer this benefit to our teachers if that could be worked out.”

Rice responded that “there are a lot of factors to consider. We’re under strict requirements on social distancing.”

Graduation

The system sent out a survey to high school seniors in May, and it has a 59% response rate. Of the responders, 76% asked to have a graduation ceremony on Aug. 1 as long as the coronavirus restrictions had been lifted. That, of course, did not happen, so now the system is looking at the possibility of outdoor ceremonies on Aug. 29. “When we move into Phase 3 we’d like to poll the students again,” said Dr. Rice. “If each school has over 50% who want to have an event, we would hold an event. If we have not moved into Phase 3, we’d cancel.”

All five high school principals contributed to the discussion on graduation and none sounded very encouraging.

“Overwhelmingly our kids wanted to have a graduation of some sort,” said North’s Nathan Rasey. “But our parents were very pleased with what we did two months ago (individual ceremonies that were recorded). At North I’m not sure we could get the 50 percent to even answer the survey.”

“What we provided graduates (in May) was an experience unlike what families anticipated,” said Kevin Spainhour of West Stokes. “We had 95 percent of seniors walk across the stage in May. For them it’s over. The Class of 2020 has moved past this.”

Meadowbrook’s Paul Hall said his students were also pleased with how they finished. “It was really nice what they got the opportunity to do.”

Incoming Early College principal David Durham said “from what I could see it was top-notch presentations for our seniors. The majority of our students are headed off to college now.”

South Stokes’ Johanna Cheek said she’s only had one or two people ask about an additional ceremony.

Registrations

Ann Sliger, Student Information director, told the board that 3,145 students have been online to register, and 928 have chosen the online instruction option, or just under 30%. Eighty-six are new to Stokes Schools, with 18 coming from a home school situation. (Figures do not include kindergarten students.) “It’s changing on the hour,” Sliger said. “And they will keep coming in. We’ve never had this high of a response.”

Staff Survey

Melisa Jessup reported on a new staff survey on the back-to-school plans. “We’ve had about 540 responses,” she said, “or 64 percent. The survey will close at the end of this week.” In response to a question about getting back into the facilities, 18% of respondents said they were very comfortable with the plan, 31% said they were comfortable, 34% somewhat comfortable and 16.5% not comfortable.

Asked about the Emergency Family Leave option, 37 said yes they were interested, but Jessup said of that number only 14 were eligible.

Focus Groups

Doug Rose reported on recent focus groups held for elementary and secondary stakeholders. “Plan B will be a real challenge in continuing the pace of the lessons in a 50% (capacity) classroom,” Rose said. “Having two weeks of remote learning will help us solidify practices before we bring the students back in the buildings.”

“I would advise people to come to the orientations,” Rice added. “That’s going to be the biggest thing. They can sit down with a teacher in a small group and have that conversation. Every class will look a little different. At orientation parents can get their questions answered and be reassured about what we have to offer.”

“Our staff is not back yet – except Early College today – and we get them back next week and will go over expectations with them.”

In other action the Board:

● Approved the contract for School Nursing Services.

● Tabled action on crowdfunding for school projects.

● Heard a report on building projects from Ricky Goins, who said the West Stokes CTE building should be wrapped up this week, but paving West’s new track had run into a snag. One area of the track has not completely dried out yet, and rain this week would push that back further.

● Approved in closed session a personnel report with three resignations, one leave of absence and six new hires.