King allocates CARES Act funds to grants for utility customers

KING — The King City Council Monday night heard and approved a plan on allocating the money it will receive from the federal CARES Act, money that is to help counties and municipalities with money spent related to the coronavirus.

Stokes County received more than $900,000 from the CARES Act, of which King’s share is $375,735.

King will also receive $7,636 from Forsyth County’s CARES Act money since part of King is actually over the Forsyth line. These payouts are based on population figures.

King’s director of Finance and Personnel Susan O’Brien told the Council that a fund would be established to award grants to city customers pay their bills.

“In March, we decided to reimburse customers for the credit card fees incurred while paying their bills,” she said. “This grant money will be set up in a special reserve fund.”

She added that any customers age 60 and over would be eligible to apply for a grant. King Outreach Ministry will assist the City in the process, including handling the screenings.

O’Brian told commissioners that part of the Stokes money and all of the Forsyth money will be directed to pay the credit card fees absorbed by the City for online/phone utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around $15,000 will be used to pay for cleaning supplies and Personal Protective Equipment purchased in June, with roughly the same amount set aside in case additional supplies and PPEs are needed. The remainder of the CARES Act funds will go to public safety salaries, O’Brien said.

The Council approved the distribution plan. Funds are expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

In other business, the Council:

● Approved the Northern Piedmont Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan, a nearly 900-page document for the nine-county area. Prior to 2015, each county had to develop its own plan.

● Approved its first budget amendment of the new fiscal year.

● Approved some minor changes to the Parks ordinances. Parks and Recreation Director Olivia Smith said her board had recommended that any for-profit business wanting to use park space should reserve the shelter and pay the normal fee, which was probably the most notable revision.

● Lauded City Manager Homer Dearmin for being appointed to a four-year term on the North Carolina Local Government Employees Retirement System Board of Trustees.

● Approved a resolution marking Friday as Purple Heart Day in the city.

● Approved a financing proposal from Truist Bank (BB&T) for four police vehicles at an interest rate of 1.64%.

● Approved two rezoning requests. The first was a request from Jack Welborn on Trinity Church Road from Light Industrial to B2 residential to help him sell his home. The second was from Triad Builders, who want to build a storage building on a 1.6-acre tract in the 100 block of Charles Road. That zoning was changed to Light Industrial.

● Set a public hearing for its next meeting on Sept. 8 for the financing of street resurfacing, the repairs to the Veterans’ Memorial Fountain, and a proposed ordinance to protect historic building and monuments. ● Discussed the new RecDesk software being used by the City Parks and Rec staff to schedule events. Smith reported that the system worked well in registering people for the kickball league, even though the requisite number of participants was not achieved to have a season. Senior Center Director Paula Hall said she did have some concerns about her population using the system. “Only about 50 percent of our senior adults are online,” Hall said.

● Discussed a proposed “game room” at 114 South Main Street beside King Mechanical. The owner wants to make it like an “old-style” arcade with ski ball machines and the like. But also inquired about a video sweepstakes room in the back. Police Chief Jordan Boyette said his understanding of the state statutes was that if such a space was included, then no one under age 18 could be allowed in the building.

Such games have been available to the public over the years in convenience stores, bars and in standalone locations known as sweepstakes cafes. And over the years, the North Carolina legislature has passed laws to try to ban them on the premise they are a form of gambling. Every time the legislature changed the law to prohibit the machines, the vendors adjusted how the games work and asserted that the games’ new rules and operations met the letter of the law.

● Heard an update on the Phelps Drive situation from Chief Boyette. Several residents complained about speeders on the narrow drive at the last Council meeting. Boyette said he sent officers out to assess the situation and their recommendation was to reduce the speed limit from 35 miles per hour to 10 mph. “That way we can enforce the new speed limit,” he said. Other options would be additional speed bumps, or to make it a private road.

● Council member Rick McCraw thanked N.C. Rep. Kyle Hall for writing a letter to the state Department of Transportation about the Brown Road repair, or lack thereof.