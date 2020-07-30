County Jail has positive coronavirus tests

DANBURY — In a release on Wednesday, the Stokes County Jail said that it has registered positive tests for the coronavirus in the facility.

“The jail staff last week was notified by the medical staff that one inmate was not feeling well and did not have a fever. The jail administration immediately locked down the housing unit the inmate was located in and made sure all safety precautions were being adhered to. The (Stokes County) Health Department was made aware of our concerns in an effort to be proactive and completed testing of several individuals in our jail. We have now been notified of positive test results.”

The Health Department has decided to test all inmates and staff as a precautionary measure, the release stated.

“We have been working closely with the state and local divisions of the health department in order to contain the spread of the virus and make sure the staff and inmates are medically doing well and following all their recommendations. … Our medical staff is monitoring this and the rest of the jail for any signs and symptoms.”

“We ask that you pray for our staff and the inmates as we work through this. The officers in the jail have worked diligently to keep the facility as clean as possible but they are always working with an evolving population.”

The release added that due to HIPPA restrictions, the Jail cannot give out any specific information about the inmates involved or any staff.

As of Thursday, Stokes County has had 245 confirmed cases, with 220 recovered, two persons currently hospitalized, 20 individuals in isolation, and 3 deaths.