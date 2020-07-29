County reports third COVID-19 death

The Stokes County Health Department said Monday that another county resident has passed away due to complications from the coronavirus, the third person to die thus far. The resident passed away on Friday, according to Tammy Martin, director of the Stokes County Health Department.

To protect the privacy of the family no additional information was released.

“Our condolences go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of this individual. Today’s sad news is a reminder of how dangerous this virus can be,” Martin said. “It is vital to the health of our citizens that we continue to practice social distancing, continue to wear a mask, and continue to wash hands frequently.”

As of Thursday, Stokes County has had 245 confirmed cases, with 220 recovered, two persons currently hospitalized, 20 individuals in isolation, and 3 deaths.

The three residents that have died due to complications from COVID-19 have varied in age, Martin said. “Our first death was a 50-year-old male that had no underlying conditions. Our second death was also a male that was 71-years-old and did have underlying health conditions. The third death was a 42-year-old male who had no underlying health conditions.”

“It is important to remember that this virus affects everyone differently,” she added. “Some individuals will have symptoms while others don’t even know they have it.”

North Carolina health officials on Tuesday reported 1,749 coronavirus cases identified by testing and 30 more deaths were attributed to the virus, as hospitalizations for the virus reached another new high.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 16,631 tests were performed and the test-positivity rate was 7%, the 14th straight day where the positivity rate has not been in double-digits, and the second time in nine days that it has been the lowest reported rate — 7%.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms, however, reached a new high, with 1,244 people currently in the hospital for the coronavirus.

The N.C. death toll stands at 1,820. At least 52% of the total deaths in the state have been among people living in congregate living facilities.

To date, more than 1.6 million tests have been completed by state and private labs.

It has taken about 32 days for the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus to double, a number that continues to inch up in recent weeks. That “doubling” rate is something experts say indicates the spread of the virus is slowing in the state.

Local county numbers as of Tuesday included: Davie County has 313 positive cases, 4 deaths; Forsyth County 4,654 positive cases, 44 deaths; Guilford County 4,862 positive cases, 139 deaths; Rockingham County 430 positive cases, 6 deaths; Surry County 787 positive cases, 7 deaths; and Yadkin County, 453 positive cases, 6 deaths.

● To limit the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that he’s enacting an 11 p.m. cutoff statewide on alcohol sales for on-site consumption in restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries, beginning Friday. The order will not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores or other entities permitted to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption. Local governments that have implemented orders that end alcohol sales before 11 p.m or that apply to other entities remain in effect. Bars are still prohibited from opening.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen gave a somewhat hopeful update on North Carolina’s data trends during Tuesday’s press conference. Cohen explained that while North Carolina’s numbers appear to be stabilizing, “Seeing glimmers of potential progress does not mean we can let up — it means it’s time to double down. The positive signs in our trends should only strengthen our resolve to keep at it.”

The state’s High School Athletic Association will move to Phase 2 of summer workouts effective Monday (see related story in Sports).

● Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned several states including Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky to get a handle on rising coronavirus cases, saying the nation couldn’t afford the kinds of surges seen further south and west. Fauci’s comments to ABC’s “Good Morning America” echoed fellow White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx, who recently visited those states to warn their numbers were headed the wrong way.

Tennessee on Monday saw its highest seven-day average of new daily cases, at well over 2,000. Tennessee’s average was around 750 per day a month ago, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

“We just can’t afford, yet again, another surge” like that seen in recent weeks in Florida, Texas, Arizona and California, Fauci said. He also repeated what he’d recommended in April: Reopen economies in phases, crossing each phase only after seeing cases decrease over 14 days. States have largely ignored that advice.

● The number of new daily cases has risen more than 20 percent in both Europe and Canada over the past week. It’s up about 40 percent in Australia and Japan. Hong Kong reported 145 cases yesterday, its highest one-day count yet and the sixth straight day of more than 100 new cases. All of these increases are worrisome reminders that crushing the virus is not a one-time event, at least not until a vaccine is available.

Florida reported a record one-day rise in coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, and cases in Texas passed the 400,000 mark, stoking fears the United States was losing control of the outbreak in some areas. A spike in infections in Florida along with Texas, Arizona and California this month has overwhelmed hospitals and forced a U-turn on steps to reopen economies after the end of lockdowns put in place in March and April to slow the spread of the virus.

The widening outbreak has pushed the U.S. death toll past the 150,000 mark this week.