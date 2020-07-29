Seven Island Bridge headed to scrap heap

The bridge has sat rusting in the grass since 2006. This painting by local artist Frank Duncan shows the old bridge as it was when it spanned the river.

Danbury’s Town Council took care of a long-standing issue last week when it voted to dispose of the old Seven Island Bridge and remove it from the private property where it’s sat for years.

Meeting by Zoom video conference, the Council went into a brief closed session to discuss the action, then came back to approve a consent and release order, plus an approval to hire William Fulp Wrecker Service and Hazmat Cleanup of Winston-Salem and the budget amendment in the amount of $10,900 to pay for the job.

The bridge has sat since about 2005 when it was removed from the river by the state. The 120-foot steel bridge was built in 1905, according to a 2006 by former mayor Jane Priddy Charleville for the Stokes County Historical Society. “This Pratt through-truss bridge is unique in the field of engineering. It is one of very few that remains in the State of North Carolina. … Even though this bridge was built in 1905, it was not until 1926 that it found its home crossing the Dan River on Seven Island Road. The bridge was moved, sources say, from the Pine Hall area to Danbury in 1926.”

The state declared the bridge to be unsafe in 1998. After public outcry, the Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reversed itself and agreed to build a replacement across the river and did so in 2006. At that point the town of Danbury became the owner.

“The mayor at that time wanted to take possession of it rather than see it destroyed,” says Town Manager Mike Barness. “But there was no permanent home for it.”

Town officials had an idea to move the bridge to Moratock Park, with the county’s permission, to become a pedestrian bridge. This plan never came about, as the County Commissioners voted against it in January 2014, and the bridge has sat rusting in the weeds on Ann Mabe’s property. Local historians and preservationists have tried to come up with ways to save it, and money was being raised at one point for that purpose, but nothing has worked out. At one point the town learned that it would cost an estimated $30,000 just to restore the bridge.

“There were some minor efforts to raise money,” Barness said. “There was a ‘Save the Bridge’ group that was very vocal. Those efforts never got anywhere. Councils change, and the new council wondered if that would be the best use of taxpayer money. Private funding was needed, because the town just couldn’t afford it.”

In 2014, the town transferred ownership to Vivian and Randy Fulk, who planned to preserve the bridge and move it to their property along Goff Road in King. But that never came to fruition either. With the original five-year agreement long past due, and the bridge continuing to deteriorate, this year the Mabes began requesting that the town get rid of it. So Barness has worked to find a contractor who would be able to dismantle and dispose of it.

“The (current) Council finally decided not to continue to try and preserve it,” he said. “It just wasn’t happening and wasn’t going to happen. We really hate for it to end this way.”

In other action the Council:

● Approved the Northern Piedmont Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan, which is required to be updated every five years. Barness said he had reviewed the more than 800-page document. “I saw an improvement of its organization,” he said. “Other than that I didn’t see a lot of changes.”

● Approved a motion to have the NCDOT pave the area near the Old Courthouse where it has installed a new culvert, at a cost of $3,814.

● Heard a report from Council member Wendi Spraker on the new Hospital Operations Committee which is forming to support Life Brite Community Hospital. “They are seeking five more members, preferably with business or hospital experience or both, as they want this to be an active board and Pam (Tillman, the hospital administrator) needs people with that expertise who will fully understand the issues,” Spraker said.

● In his report Barness mentioned the unexpected deterioration of the summer banners that were placed along Main Street, and that new banners will be needed next summer.

● Heard Mayor Janet Whitt’s report applauding the recent Charters of Freedom ceremony, and the opening of Rocky’s Ice Cream at The Arts Place. Whitt also said she was waiting on the decision by the Arts Council on holding the annual Stokes Stomp. That decision is expected around Aug. 1.