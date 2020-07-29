County approved for multi-million dollar grant

DANBURY — In a busy Monday night meeting, the Stokes Board of Commissioners got some very positive news about a often-discussed project.

Bill Lester of LKC Engineering told the Board that the Meadows Water Line Project will receive a grant from the USDA Rural Development Fund which will allow the Meadows area to connect to Danbury. Of the $5.8 million project, 75% will be funded in a grant, with the remaining 25% of the total funding as a zero-interest loan payable over 20 years.

“I can’t stress enough what great news this is,” Lester said. “It takes a bad situation, in terms of water quality and quantity (in Meadows) and makes it a regionalized solution. We’ve scored ‘on the front page’ as we like to say.”

“Getting 75 percent as a grant is unbelievable,” said Commissioner Ronnie Mendenhall, “… just tremendous.”

Lester said this his company will continue to seek funding to expand the system even further, and added they had looked at Highway 8 and a line out Highway 311 toward Rockingham County.

The county is also in the process of applying for a $300,000 matching grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the water system improvement project. Lester said that the county’s application has been advanced to the “next level” by the ARC, which doesn’t guarantee approval but is a good sign.

Later in the meeting the Board voted to support that effort and forward a letter of commitment to the ARC.

In other business, the Board:

● Approved a number of actions that had been discussed at the previous meeting, including: a contract with Colt Simmons Construction for $97,400 for the Solid Waste/Scale House project; an “Agreement for the Protection, Development, and Improvement of Forest Lands in Stokes County”; a Permissive Use Agreement with the Josey family for use of a road on county property which is used for public access to the Dan River; the resolution for the Northern Piedmont Regional Hazardous Mitigation Plan; extending the contract with the YMCA through 2021; The PTRC Home and Community Block Care Agreement and County Funding Plan; and the appointments of Carlton Jones and Wesley Bowen to the Voluntary Agricultural District Advisory Board with terms through 2023.

● Received a report from Support Services’ Glenda Pruitt and architect Perry Peterson on bids from the maintenance building to be built behind and above the Ronald Reagan county office building. Colt Simmons Construction of Mount Airy was the low bidder with a base bid of $429,600. That was well under the amount budgeted, $500,000. But there were also options to save money by eliminating a storage section and a canopy that would shield equipment from the weather. “This building will take Stokes County well into the future in terms of maintenance needs,” said Mark Delehant, the county’s Public Works director. After discussion the Board voted to move forward with the total project.

● Also discussed was the new EMS station in Walnut Cove, where bid for that facility were all over-budget, as discussed at the last Board meeting. In the interim, Peterson and county officials had worked to slice off parts of the project plan to save money and not be forced to re-bid the whole thing. “We scoured the drawings to get out every nickel we could,” Peterson said. Commissioner Jimmy Walker said he wanted to hear from Brandon Gentry, director of Emergency Management. “I want this nice for the community and for the paramedics,” Walker said. “We don’t want to stub our toe; let’s do it and do it right to start with.” Gentry said that after King, Walnut Cove has the highest call volume in the county. Gentry, Peterson and Pruitt had presented the Commissioners with a memo with several options which eliminated things like lockers and landscaping, but kept the things that Gentry said were most needed. In the end, the Board supported the package with the total cost of $732,000. The low bidder was Davie Construction of Advance. Commissioner Rick Morris suggested selling the current Walnut Cove EMS station to help offset the costs.

“Remember one thing,” said Commissioner Mendenhall. “EMS is extremely vital. I’ve had to utilize them twice with two massive heart attacks. Fortunately they were five or six minutes away or I would not be here. Commissioner Walker had a motorcycle accident out here. EMS is as critical a service as we have to me.”

● Voted to approve an Aug. 10 public hearing on financing for the two facility projects. Pruitt told the board that if the financing for the two buildings being discussed, the Maintenance Building in Danbury and the Walnut Cove EMS station, was combined, it would save the county more than $54,000.

● Received a report from Register of Deeds Brandon Hooker that said his office was seeing a 9.8% increase in revenue as compared to last year, “the largest increase in 17 years,” he said. “With interest rates low, people are buying properties left and right.”

● Discussed an appointment request from the Walnut Cove Planning Board for Lisa Lee Hairston.

● Learned that Economic Development Director Will Carter and Tourism Director Tory Mabe are working on an online survey related to recreation needs for the county, in response to Walker’s suggestion that such a study was needed. “We’ve tried to keep it fairly simple,” Carter said. When finalized, the survey would be posted on the county website and distributed in other means as well.

● Commissioner Walker also said he would like to see the Board form a Task Force to work on expanding internet access for the whole county. “I’m concerned that we can’t get internet access for everyone,” he said. “It’s particularly unfair to our children, especially in a crisis time like this.”