Anyone can request absentee by-mail ballot

Last month an advocacy group mailed about 80,000 absentee ballot request forms to North Carolina residents with voters’ information already filled out on the forms, including 984 to Stokes County voters.

By state law, the local election offices can’t accept those, according to Jason Perry, the Stokes County Board of Elections director.

“If an organization sends the proper, blank form, and the voter (or voter’s near relative) fills out the entire form (none of it is pre-filled) and signs it, we can accept those,” Perry says.

But in this case, The Center for Voter Information in Washington sent its mailing out with pre-filled voter information in violation of the law. State elections officials informed the group of the issue and it ceased the mailings.

County Boards of Elections that receive an invalid absentee request form will send a letter to the voter informing them of the issue. The letter will include a blank request form for the voter to return.

The State Board of Elections urges voters to discard any absentee ballot request form they receive that includes pre-filled voter information, because they are invalid.

All registered voters in North Carolina may request an absentee by-mail ballot. The official 2020 State Absentee Ballot Request Form is available for download from the State Board website. Voters may also pick up a request form from the county elections office or call the county board to request a form.

For the Nov. 3 general election, the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 27. Voters may request a ballot now. Starting in early September, ballots will be mailed to voters who request them.

“The state of North Carolina does not require an excuse to vote by mail,” Perry adds. “Any registered, eligible Stokes County voter may vote in this manner.”

While absentee ballots will begin mailing on Sept. 4, a voter may submit the request form now. In fact, voters who wish to vote by mail for the upcoming election are strongly encouraged to submit the form at this time. The request form can be returned via mail, email, or fax.

The request form can be found online at: https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/Forms/NCAbsenteeBallotRequestForm.pdf

Early voting and Election Day will also remain as options for voting this year in North Carolina, Perry said.

“Beyond the technical aspects, I’d say the main takeaway is this: Fill out the form and send it in, carefully follow the instructions during each part of the process, contact the elections office if you have any questions, and do this as soon as possible if you want to vote by mail,” he said.

Here are things to know about absentee mail-in voting:

Requesting the Ballot

• A registered voter must complete and sign an Absentee Ballot Request Form, or have a near relative complete and sign the form on the voter’s behalf. The request form is available at www.co.stokes.nc.us/vote, or by contacting the Board of Elections office at 336-593-2409 or vote@co.stokes.nc.us

• A request – i.e. a handwritten note – made on something other than the specific form cannot be accepted.

• The request form has changed over the years, based on changes in state law. The current version can be found on the county elections website or the state elections website (www.ncsbe.gov). If an older version of the form is submitted, the elections office has to send a letter to the voter informing them that the most recent version is needed.

• Voters in North Carolina will not automatically be mailed a ballot. The request form must be properly completed first in order to receive a ballot by mail.

• The form should be fully completed, including identification number of the voter (NC License or DMV-issued ID, or last 4 digits of Social Security number).

After the request is received

• After the elections office receives and processes the request, a packet containing the ballot, instructions, and return envelope will be sent to the voter. If there’s an issue with the request form that prevents the elections office from processing it, the voter will be contacted and asked to make the necessary correction.

Returning the ballot

• The voter should have one witness who is present when the voter marks the ballot.

• The voter should ensure that the certification that’s located on the back of the return envelope has been completed. This certification consists of the voter’s signature, and the signature and street address of the witness.

• If a voter receives assistance, the person providing that assistance must also complete a section of the envelope.

• The return envelope containing the marked ballot should be 1) mailed back to the elections office, or 2) returned in-person to the elections office by the voter or the voter’s near relative.

Important dates

• Sept 4 – Absentee ballots will begin mailing.

• Oct. 27 – Deadline (5 p.m.) to make the absentee request.

• Nov. 3 (Election Day) – Deadline (5 p.m.) to return the ballot and return envelope, or postmarked by Nov 3 and received by the office within 3 days. If returning in-person, it must be brought to the elections office by the voter or a near relative.