Barneycastle added to November ballot

DANBURY — The Stokes County Republican Party’s Executive Committee has selected Wayne Barneycastle to replace Jamie Yontz on the Nov. 3 ballot for County Commissioner.

Yontz resigned his seat on the County Commissioners in early March, and the GOP Executive Committee appointed Ernest Lankford to fill the seat on the current Board until December.

Jason Perry, director of the Stokes County Board of Elections, provided some insight into the election situation.

“Due to the timing of Yontz’s resignation, this commissioner seat will be on the ballot for this year’s general election. It will appear on the ballot as an unexpired term, and it will appear separately from the other commissioner contest.”

By state law, the Republican executive committee may nominate one candidate for the position, and that is the person who on the November ballot. There is no primary election, according to Perry.

“This seat will be a ‘Vote for One,’ while the other Commissioner contest on the ballot (with Republicans Sonya Moorefield Cox and Ronnie Mendenhall and Democrat Brian Davis) is still a ‘Vote for Two’,” Perry added.

The winner in November will take office in December, and will serve until December 2022 (the remainder of the original Yontz term).

Perry said that the county’s Democratic Executive Committee can nominate a candidate to run again Barneycastle.

Barneycastle has 40 years of service as a fire fighter and is currently chief of the Sauratown Fire Department and vice chair of the county’s Fire Commissioners. He works as a maintenance supervisor at Hanes Dye and Finishing in Winston-Salem, according to his social media accounts.

He ran unsuccessfully in the 2018 Republican primary for commissioner, finishing fifth. Yontz, Andy Nickelston and Rick Morris were the top three vote-getters, followed by Lankford and Barneycastle.

Barneycastle was educated at South Stokes and Forsyth Tech. He’s married to the former Gloria Priddy.