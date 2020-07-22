Family and friends remember Dariah Lahey

Friends of Darian Lahey marched from the Danbury Library to the Sheriff’s office and the courthouse to call attention to the nationwide issues of police brutality. Family and friends of Lahey, who died while he was being arrested by King Police in September, staged a peaceful protest against ‘over-aggressive’ officers. Lexie Lahey shows the tattoo she got in honor of her brother, Darian.

DANBURY — Family and friends of Darian Lahey, gathered her last Friday and marched together to the sheriff’s Department and the county government offices to highlight the cause of police brutality.

Lahey choked to death on a baggie containing drugs while being arrested last September in the parking lot at the King Walmart. His mother, Porsche Lahey, and other family say the 19-year-old was tasered twice and tackled by multiple King Police officers, which acerbated his choking to death.

She described her son as someone “a mother could only be proud of, a loving brother who always knew just what to say to make you feel better, a loyal friend to so many who was very dependable and a caring and considerate person to strangers. He could also light up any room he entered with that smile of his.”

Lahey said that while her son was arrested several times in his life, he never resisted officers.

“All I’m seeking in this case for my son is the truth, whatever that may be. I know most of the facts behind this case but what I don’t know is the sequence that they happened.”

Several family members complained that the King Police had not allowed them to see the body camera footage of the arrested officers from Sept. 14.

Tiffany Bolen came because she said Darian was a long-time friend who was taken far too soon.

“I lost my best friend due to this police brutality,” she said. “Darian was not very well liked by police. I’d say in general he was harassed. … I’m just glad I got to know him as long as I did.”

Ironically, Bolen was working at Walmart when the arrest happened, but “I didn’t realize what was going on.” She also wondered about video from the store’s security cameras in the parking lot.

Her friend Cheyenne Lanne said she and Darian had a “brother-sister kind of bond.” “I really miss him. He was a really good human being who didn’t deserve that.”

“The law enforcement motto is ‘serve and protect’,” said Brian Gentry, the father of one of Lahey’s friends. “Some do and some don’t.”

The organizer of the march, who said he wished to remain anonymous to avoid reprisal, said he felt led by God to put the event together even though he did not know Darian Lahey.

“Darian was a child of God,” he said simply. “His mom was pleased that a total stranger was standing up for him.”

He said that he was roughed up when he was arrested by over-zealous officers. “They kicked my feet out from under me and punched me in the side, breaking my ribs. They didn’t need to do that.”

“He doesn’t know us and didn’t know Darian, but just decided to do this when he heard Darian’s story,” Porsche Lahey said.

She added that she hopes to do a similar rally in King. “My daughter (Lexie) and I also plan to hold another peaceful protest in the near future where we will plan to gather at the Walmart and march down Main Street to the King Police Department.”