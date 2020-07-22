King Parks and Recreation using new software

KING — The past few months have been an interesting time in the parks and recreation world. With gatherings banned, all programs and events, normally the bread and butter of King’s parks and recreation department, have been cancelled. Parks and Recreation Director Olivia Smith has had to shift gears to face the new challenges.

“It has been disappointing, having to cancel or postpone a lot of the fun programs and events we had planned for the people of King throughout the past few months,” Smith said. “But we’ve found new ways to connect virtually, and are busy planning for the future. The dramatic increase in park usage during this pandemic has proven all over again how important recreation is to our community, and we look forward to coming back stronger than ever once it is safe to do so.”

A major part of that planning and forward-thinking has been the installation of a brand new recreation management software, RecDesk. A versatile tool, RecDesk functions as a community portal, accessed via the City’s website, that enables citizens to register for programs, reserve facilities, and pay fees online.

Approved by the City Council for the 2020-21 budget, it also functions as a system for City staff to sell merchandise and concessions, run leagues, create memberships, and track attendance data.

“This software helps streamline our productivity in a million tiny ways,” Smith said. “The front end, used by the community, makes their transactions more efficient by being digital – accessible online, from any device, and payable by credit card. On the back end, staff are able to use the data the software collects to track success of programs, expenditures and revenues, and eliminate a great deal of paperwork.

“Our motto, ‘Gateway to the Foothills,’ emphasizes our dedication to providing recreation opportunities for our visitors and citizens, and I’m thrilled that our City Council maintained that dedication by approving this software’s inclusion in our annual budget.”

Citizens will soon get their first opportunity to make use of the software – the Parks and Recreation Department’s Adult (18+) Co-ed Kickball League is back for the Fall 2020 season, and registration is available online through July 28. All participants must create an account, which will have to be approved prior to registration (the same account, once created, can be used to sign up for any future program or to reserve facilities). The season will be played from Aug. 11 through Sep. 17, with a championship to follow. It is $30/person, and new measures will be in place to help ensure the safety of the players during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To sign up, or to check out the new software, visit kingnc.recdesk.com.