King Police Report

Todd Andrew Barringer, 49, of Greensboro, was arrested July 16 for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor larceny, injury to personal property, simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and littering. His trial date is Sept. 8. (No bond amount was listed on the arrest report.)

Kristine Lynn Creed, 47, of Greensboro, was arrested on July 16 for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor larceny, injury to personal property, simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and littering. Bond was set at $2,500 and her trial date is Sept. 8.

Scott Andrew Stone, 36, of King, was arrested July 15 for assault on a female, a misdemeanor. His court date was July 15.

Peggy Sue Lester, 60, of King, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, on July 15. She is to be in court on Sept. 8.

Dante Alexander Valentino, 22, of King, was arrested for failure to appear in court on a prior charge on July 14. His bond was set at $2,500 and he was to be in court on July 22.

Saul Sanchez Birriel, 23, of Mount Airy, was attested on July 14 for possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. His trial date is Aug. 25.

Rose Nel Vegasantos, 24, of Mount Airy, was attested on July 14 for possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Her trial is Aug. 25.

Anthony Dale Bradford, 25, of King, was charged on July 9 with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances. He is to be in court on Aug. 4.

Heather Marie Painter, 34, of Cheraw, S.C., was charged on July 8 with assault on a government official, resisting an officer, and a charge of larceny in Onslow County. Her bond was $2,000 and she has a trial date of Aug. 25.

Leilani Belle Diane Choate, 22, of Jackson, Mississippi, was arrested July 5 for possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and transporting an open container of liquor. She has a Aug. 4 court date.

Jakwaizha Allure Preston, 21, of York, Pennsylvania, was charged July 4 with simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her trial date is Sept. 15.

Hayden Kaleb Strickland, 24, of King, was charged with driving while impaired on July 3. His court date is Aug. 11.

Kelly Newsome Myers, 54, of King, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking on July 3. Bond was set at $5,000 and he was to appear in court on July 10.

Walter Lee McClelland, 52, of Winston-Salem, was arrested July 3 for two felonies: larceny and possession of stolen goods. Bond was set at $3,000. His trial date is Aug. 14.

Jimmy Dennard Morrison, 44, of Winston-Salem, was arrested July 3 for felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods. Bond was set at $5,000. His trial date is Aug. 14.

Brandy Nichole Smitherman, 36, of King, was arrested July 3 for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $6,500 and he was to be in court on July 14.

Kimberly Alexis Lachino, 23, of Mount Airy, was charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on July 1. She is to appear in court on Aug. 11.

Joshua James Burden, 41, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was arrested on July 1 for larceny, possession of stolen goods, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $10,000 and he has a Sept. 14 court date.

Andrew Boyd Shaw, 20, of King, was arrested July 1 for possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, and possession of an alcoholic beverage by a 19-20 year old, all misdemeanors. He was to be in court on July 21.

Serena Lynn Shull, 18, of King, was arrested for felony larceny by an employee and felony possession of stolen goods on June 30. Shull worked at the Kangaroo convenience store on Main Street. Bond was $5,000 and she was to be in court on July 14.

Christopher Randall Thompson, 35, of Mount Airy, was arrested on June 29 for three felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses as well as two counts of misdemeanor trespassing at the King Walmart. Bond was $10,500 and he was in court on July 8.

Corry Savalas Tolliver, 44, of Winston-Salem, was arrested June 23 for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony probation violation in Mecklenburg County. His bond was set at $10,000. He has a Aug. 4 trial date.

The Walgreens on Main Street in King reported on July 1 that someone took three cartons of cigarettes, worth a total of $53.30.

Someone attacked a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta with a club or hammer on June 30 as it was parked on Spainhour Road in King. The vehicle was valued at $5,000.