Duke Energy announces social justice grants

Duke Energy has announced a new $750,000 grant opportunity through the Duke Energy Foundation for North Carolina nonprofit organizations working for social justice and racial equity.

Applications will be reviewed through a competitive grant cycle, and $25,000 grants will be awarded for general operating funds at eligible nonprofits.

The company has committed to an annual social justice and racial equity grant cycle for at least three years in North Carolina.

“Duke Energy is committed to addressing racism in our state,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “This grant opportunity provides nonprofits with the most flexible funding available to empower the critical work that Black Americans are already leading across North Carolina.”

The NC Social Justice and Racial Equity grant cycle will operate with the following strategic principles:

• Nonprofits with a history of championing social justice and racial equity work on behalf of Black Americans, as represented in their mission statements and previous bodies of work, are the priority for this program.

• Nonprofits led by people of color, a historically underfunded group across philanthropy, will be given additional consideration in the grant review process.

• Preference will be given to nonprofits not already funded by, or not eligible for, the Duke Energy Foundation’s other competitive grant cycles, specifically the K-12 education, workforce and nature grant cycles.

• The nonprofit applicant may be a governmental entity if the organization meets the strategic principles listed above.

• All regions of North Carolina served by Duke Energy Progress or Duke Energy Carolinas are eligible.

“Providing much needed support for nonprofits in the racial equity and social justice space is strategically important at this propitious moment in our nation’s history,” said James Johnson, Kenan Distinguished Professor at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School. “Entities funded through this initiative will be afforded the opportunity to continue longstanding work and perhaps experiment with new approaches to racial equity and social justice in North Carolina and beyond.”

Grant applications should come from organizations with primary missions of addressing social justice and racial equity. Initiatives of focus for interested organizations may include but are not limited to:

• Trainings and policy reform

• Criminal justice reform, including community policing

• Civic engagement for communities of color

• Reducing disparate outcomes for people of color through education and workforce development

“Duke Energy recently announced a $1 million commitment across all its jurisdictions to support the fight for racial justice, and we mentioned then that it was just a start and more work needed to be done,” said Danielle Virgil, chair of Duke Energy’s Triangle chapter of Advocates for African-Americans, an employee resource group. “I’m proud that we’re taking another positive step today and helping local organizations develop long-term solutions to the social justice and racial equity issues our communities face in North Carolina.”

The grant application is open through Aug. 31. Eligible nonprofits should visit www.duke-energy.com/RacialEquity to access the application and materials. Applicants will be notified about the outcome of their applications before Oct. 31.

This new grant opportunity is in addition to the $1 million commitment Duke Energy made to racial equity across our jurisdictions.

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.