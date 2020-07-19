Teen falls from cliff in park, in critical condition

HANGING ROCK STATE PARK — A 17-year-old fell off a cliff while hiking here Saturday morning and was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

The teenager was not identified other than his age and that he was male. He was reportedly hiking with friends.

Shortly after 11 a.m. he fell about 30 feet and sustained serious injuries.

Multiple rescue units responded. The Winston-Salem Fire Department Rope and Rescue team was able to repel down the cliff and render air to the injured young man. He was then transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem by helicopter.

In 2018, a 17-year-old teen, Jason Messer of Rockingham County, died from a brain injury after suffering a similar fall at the park.