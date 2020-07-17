Stokes County Agricultural Fair Board releases statement on cancellation

The Stokes County Agricultural Fair Board released the following statement this week on the cancelation of the 2020 Fair:

“It is with great regret that we must announce the cancellation of the 2020 Stokes County Agricultural Fair. Our concern is for the health and safety of our community, attendees, exhibitors, vendors, volunteers and all involved with the Stokes County Fair.

The Fair Board of Directors, in consultation with local and county officials, has determined that it is impossible to predict when the COVID-19 situation will be resolved to a point where an event like ours can occur.

The Stokes County Agricultural Fair has always strongly supported and promoted agriculture and 4-H in Stokes County. Please remember to continue to support and appreciate local agriculture as well as the dedication of all front line workers in these uncertain times. We look forward to bringing back one of the largest events in Stokes County next year when it is safe for us to be together again.”