Board responds to parking problem at Moratock Park

DANBURY — The County Commissioners took steps to try and solve the weekend parking problems at Moratock Park.

Huge crowds at the park along Shepherd Mill Road who want to get in the Dan River — many who went to Hanging Rock State Park only to find it already full — have meant a parking crisis. People can park along the road, the Highway Patrol says, as long as their vehicle is completely off the road. But many of these vehicles are not off the road. Plus they’re lining both sides of the narrow road to the furnace, potentially blocking emergency crew access to the river in case a rescue is needed.

“The park is being used tremendously,” County Manager Jake Oakley said, “by people looking for some recreation and some water to cool down. Local residents who can’t event get through Shepherd Mill Road are looking for relief to ease that pressure.”

“We need to get the cars off the road,” said Commissioner Rick Morris. “I’ve also heard comments about little kids running out between the cars.”

The plan presented by Oakley would direct parking to the unused ballfield across from the park, a field that is utilized each uear for the Stokes Stomp. Oakley presented the Board with a diagram with 97 parking spaces in the field.

“I’ve also spoke to the Sheriff about using some of our COVID money to get a part-time deputy there on weekends,” Oakley said. “Thank God nothing has happened already. We just want to keep everyone safe.”

“I’m glad people are using the park,” said Commissioner Jimmy Walker. “They need things to do during this very frustrating time.”

The Board eventually approved the plan to use the ballfield for parking.

In other business, the Commissioners:

● Approved a tax office resolution to change the name of Hauser Road to Hauser Springs Road to ease confusion, as the road is both in Stokes and Surry counties. The tax department surveyed residents, who voted 7-2 in favor of the change.

● Heard an update from Oakley that a plan to purchase land beside the Green Box Site in Walnut Cove was not working out. Architect Perry Peterson assessed the site for purchase and said it would take “a tremendous amount of dirt” to make the site usable, Oakley. “That amount of dirt could cost the county about a half-million dollars, more than than $350,000 to build the actual site.” The plan is to “make the existing site more user friendly and safer,” Oakley added. He suggested that the county continue to look for a different plot of land.

● Received a 844-page Regional Hazardous Mitigation report for the multi-county Northern Piedmont region.

● During a routine discussion of renewing the YMCA, Walker made an impassioned plea for more attention to recreation on the part of the county. “I don’t think we do enough,” Walker said. “This is the same amount (for the YMCA) as from before I was a commissioner 16 years ago. I’d like to see us have one person in-house for recreation, or give the Y enough to meet the recreation needs for Stokes County. Let’s give them more to work with and see what they can do. When I look at county services, the one I see we’re most lacking is parks and recreation. Long term, if we’re lagging behind what nearby counties are offering, they’re going to have a little bit of an advantage over us. I’d like to see us take a long, hard look at what kind and how much we are providing the county.”

● Approved on-call pay for the county’s communicable disease nurse, who has been working nights and weekends on COVID-19 cases.

● Discussed the Home and Community Care Block Grant agreement with Piedmont Triad Regional Council.

● Discussed new appointments Wesley Bowen and Carlton Jones for the Voluntary Agricultural District Board.

● Received three additional bids for the Scale Building project in Germanton, the low bid coming from Colt Simmons Construction in Mount Airy of $97,400.

● Instructed David Sudderth, the county’s Planning Director, to discuss a possible moratorium on large-scale solar farms with the Planning Board. The Commissioners will meet Aug. 4 for a planning meeting.

● Received a presentation on promoting biological agriculture from Sri Ananda Sarvasri, author of the book “Extraordinary Healthcare.”

● Morris read a notice going out that will seek to recruit members of the new LifeBrite Hospital Operations Committee. If interested you can download the application from https://lifebritestokes.com/hospital-operations-committee-board/ or request a paper copy by contacting Kristi Blaylock at (336) 593-5311 or by email at kblaylock@lifebritestokes.com. The deadline for applications is Aug. 3.