Walnut Cove celebrates positive fiscal year

WALNUT COVE — Now that the 2019-2020 fiscal year has ended, Town Manager Kim Greenwood was able to provide some real numbers in the revenue report, and a rosy report it was.

Greenwood went over the spreadsheet for the town Board of Commissioners’ monthly meeting Tuesday night, and category after category showed greater income than expected. Vehicle title tax revenue was 104% over budget, sales tax was 107% to 180%, depending on the category, solid waste fees were 119% over budget, sewer fees at 112%, water revenues were 107%, and building inspection fees came in at 207%. Even the water tower made the town nearly $32,000, or 140% over budget projections, thanks to higher fees paid by the cell tower people.

In other business:

• Commissioners heard an appeal from Rev. Greg Hairston about the East Stokes Park, which has had to close its restroom facilities due to the coronavirus. Hairston asked the town for a recommendation on what company to lease a port-a-john from, since “We still have a lot of women who come to walk.”

Hairston said the park, while a county facility, could use some support from the town as well. “We’re hurting a little, because due to the virus we’ve lost a lot of rental income.” He added that the county plans to reimburse some out-of-pocket expenses that board members have paid.

• The Board approved a resolution ratifying participation by Stokes County in the Northern Piedmont Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

• In her report, Mayor Nellie Brown commented on her appreciation for the several new businesses opening up in town. She also talked about the ongoing process of replacing the Town Hall.

• Greenwood again praised the performance of the license tag office, which had more than 6,400 transactions in the past month, totaling $19,051.

• The Board decided to get rid of a surplus 2002 Ford truck that no longer runs. “Like your town manager,” Greenwood said, “it has a lot of issues.”