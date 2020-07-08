Schools still waiting on guidance for reopening

During Monday’s Board of Education work session, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brad Rice expressed his frustration at not hearing more guidelines from Raleigh on August re-opening.

“We were hoping for better news,” said Rice, “but as you know the Governor delayed a decision, and there’s no date set for that decision. But we have the responsibility for educating kids, to provide a quality education.”

That means plan for any contingency.

The Department of Public Instruction has released the “Strong Schools” Public Health Toolkit to help guide how K-12 schools will open using one of three plans:

Plan A: Schools will emphasize safety precautions for staff and students.

Plan B: Schools will be able to serve 50% of the school population on school buses and in the building on any given day. This will mean that half of the students will be assigned days to come to school and the other half will be assigned to learn at home.

Plan C: Schools will provide remote instruction.

“Plan B is the biggest question,” Rice continued. “In Plan A, everybody’s back, and Plan C, no one is back. It’s a frustrating thing. We can start in (Plan) C and work our way to A; it will just depend on the COVID numbers at any given time.”

School boards do have the option of selecting a more restrictive plan that the state’s recommendation, but cannot go with a less restrictive option.

“When we did the survey there were roughly 20 percent of parents who said they we hesitant to send their kids back to school and wanted a fully online option. We can offer that.”

“What we are looking at educationally right now is to deliver instruction daily,” Rice added. “If students have signed up for 100 percent online option this year, what we’re tentatively looking at is they would be assigned to a class as normal. When a teacher is doing instruction that would be broadcast and videoed, recorded at that time. If I had math class at 8:30 I would go into that Google Meet and watch that direct instruction. … So the teachers would be teaching every day as normal; is it they have 90 percent of their class in the room, 50 percent or zero percent?”

Schools have been told that they can begin fall sports workouts and driver’s education. Soon after the Board meeting, the system released a plan for virtual driver’s ed classes starting June 20, the first of four “flights” of four-day classes to be offered. You can register beginning Friday on the Stokes Schools homepage.

“We want to start as soon as possible so we’re not facing a backlog,” Rice said. “Parents are anxious. Other than graduation, we get more calls about driver’s ed.”

Dr. Rice also said that the system has purchased a fogger – he called it a “germ-buster” – to fumigate the vehicle between trips when the actual student driving starts.

Asked by Board member Katie Tedder whether the system had consider creating a virtual academy as some other local counties have done, Rice said they would have to pull teachers from the classroom to run that kind of an online option. Tedder said she had asked about such a program “a couple of years ago.”

Traditional students are scheduled to start classes on Aug. 17, while Stokes Early College will get started on Aug. 10.

In an interview, Rice said that whichever plan the state selects, it will cost money to implement. “The expenses that most would think about are not the major expenses. Most people consider the signage, cleaning supplies, thermometers, PPE, etc., to be the major expenses. While costly, these are not the major funding issues. The state has provided some flexibility in funds and will provide some thermometers and PPE to help with the needs we will have.

“The major funding questions will not be answered for a while, as some will require legislation to resolve. The current funding formula for transportation would be devastating if we have the same rules while we are limited to bringing half of our students to school on a given day. The same funding issue is true in our school nutrition program, which is an ‘enterprise program.’ This means self-sufficient. If we are limited to having half of our students on a given day, the amount of meals we distribute would be cut in half. This would cut revenue in half while the personnel cost would stay the same. The state is aware of these issues and hopefully will provide relief for these issues that the Governor’s decision could cause.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday President Trump vowed to exert pressure on states to reopen their school districts even as large parts of the country are experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases. U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos agreed, and lashed out at school districts that haven’t promised to fully reopen.

This push to reopen comes as parents agonize over whether it will be safe to send children back to school this fall and districts wrestle with how to conduct classes.

In other business, the Board of Education:

● Continued to discuss the Fire-Fighters Academy idea, and approved a motion to advertise for an instructor while not seeking the $37,000 that would cost … yet. During an extended discussion, Board member Cheryl Knight suggested that the Academy be reevaluated when the county Commissioners reevaluate the overall budget in October. Pat Messer reminded colleagues of the strong support for this idea. “This will help our community in the long-run if we can grow our own fire-fighters,” she said. Tedder agreed that there was widespread support from all parts of the county. But Academics Director Doug Rose warned about started a new program, “and a hands-on program,” in such an uncertain time. Dr. Rice suggested the compromise: “We can advertise for the position, start the process today and then pull the plug on it if need be.”

● Discussed the “crowdfunding” policy, which relates to using online sites to solicit fundraising on behalf of the school system.

● Discussed several contracts relating to speech and language pathology services, occupational therapy, and services for the deaf.

● Discussed Youth Haven services, with no changes sought for the new school year.

● Discussed multiple budget amendments.

●Reviewed an application from Nancy Reynolds Elementary to use $450,000 in state lottery money to pay for the debt incurred when the school was rebuilt.

● Heard a report on capital project progress. A project to refinish gym floors is almost complete, with the exception of Piney Grove Middle School. Work continues on the CTE Building at West Stokes, but was delayed when some of the materials arrived damaged. The construction is now expected to be finished by the end of this month, Ricky Goins said.

● Approved a new fee schedule for middle and high school students to be included in the Student Handbook, as well as an update to the technology form.

● Approved a new contract with John E. Sexton and Associates of Greensboro for audiological services.

● Approved a personnel report that included four retirements, nine resignations, five new hires and one leave of absence.