Coronavirus cases push 150

Stokes County has reported 149 lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, with 137 persons recovered, three hospitalized, nine isolating at home, and one death, the Stokes County Health Department reported Tuesday.

The Health Department will be conducting a second drive-thru mass community testing on Friday in the department’s parking lot from 9 a.m. until noon. Tests will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and test seekers may receive a test with or without symptoms.

Through state funding, Stokes County residents who are under or uninsured may be tested at no cost to them; there are a limited number of these free tests. For those patients with insurance, please bring a current insurance card, photo identification, and a valid phone number.

Results should be back by July 17. Everyone who is tested tomorrow must self-isolate at home until they receive a result. If you have questions, call 336-593-2400.

*Stokes County Schools said on Monday that it has distributed 271,391 meals through July 6 and will continue the feeding program through July 31 with an adjusted schedule and locations. Meals may be collected from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (meals for Monday and Tuesday), Wednesday (meals for Wednesday and Thursday) and Fridays (meals for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) at Poplar Springs Elementary School, London Elementary School and Piney Grove Middle School.

*Starting this week, North Carolina will begin testing everyone who works or lives in private skilled nursing facilities for COVID-19. Nursing homes are hot spots for outbreaks in the stateand across the country. The state updates coronavirus data weekly from “congregate living settings,” which include nursing homes, residential care facilities and correctional facilities. Eighty percent of those who have died of coronavirus in North Carolina have been over age 65. To prevent more outbreaks, the state is working to provide over 60,000 tests in over 400 nursing homes across North Carolina. Before, testing was only done if a facility had a positive test, but now all centers will be tested.

North Carolina numbers:

There have been 75,875 cases and 1,420 deaths in the state as of Tuesday

There are currently 989 people hospitalized. This is the state’s highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations to date.

The state has had 55,318 persons who’ve recovered.

The state has completed 1,071,290 tests.

For more information: Call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. For more about the state’s data, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.

Other Triad-area county numbers:

Alamance County has 1,309 positive cases, 37 deaths

Davie County has 234 positive cases, 4 deaths

Forsyth County has 3,423 positive cases, 37 deaths

Guilford County has 3,208 positive cases, 118 deaths

Rockingham County has 267 positive cases, 2 deaths

Surry County has 516 positive cases, 2 deaths

Yadkin County has 351 positive cases, 5 deaths

Across the U.S.: According to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States has recorded more than 2.93 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. The CDC on Tuesday reported 130,133 total U.S. deaths. According to Johns Hopkins University, 37 states reporting a rise in cases compared to the previous week, down slightly from 41 state last week.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, expressed alarm at the increasing rate of coronavirus infections. After the country tallied more than 50,000 new daily cases on three consecutive days at the end of last week, Fauci said that Americans were facing “a serious situation that we have to address immediately.” He said the current status is “really not good.”

President Trump on Tuesday rebuked Dr. Fauci’s blunt assessment, claiming that the country is “in a good place.”