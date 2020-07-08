Community video promotes Stokes County

Want to see some high-quality professional videos of Stokes County? The latest updates of the Community Videos for the county are up and running and ready for prime time.

The videos are anchored on the home page of the county website (http://www.co.stokes.nc.us/), and the Economic Development home page (http://www.stokesedc.com/). They feature familiar Stokes County faces like Eddy McGee, Olivia Smith, Robin Riddlebarger, Andy Nickelston and Doug Rose.

It’s part of a program that assists municipal leaders in boosting the online content of their local websites, providing residents and visitors a window into what makes their community unique.

“The videos are helpful in showcasing the quality of life in Stokes County, the natural beauty of our county, as well as our excellent schools and local businesses,” said Will Carter, Economic Development director for the county. “They will potentially entice business owners to locate in our county where they can take advantage of our dedicated work force, our close proximity to the Piedmont Triad International Airport, and still enjoy living in a rural setting.”

The videos are produced CGI Communications, a firm headquartered in Rochester, New York.

This project is going into its seventh year, and this is the third “refresh” of the videos.

“All of this started late last summer when we approved the script and the videographer came in, and we found sites for the filming,” said Tory Mabe, the county’s Tourism director. “I led the videographer around to the sites and actually drove him from place to place to capture what we needed.”

Mabe said it took three days to get all the video footage. “Prior to the videographer arriving I had the schedule and times laid out of where we would be when who we would talk to and what we would capture. Some days we would run long and have to cut later scheduled itinerary and push it to the next day. We drove from Pine Hall to Walnut Cove to Hanging Rock and all over the county capturing what was needed.”

“We were very successful in getting more local businesses on board this year and that’s good, because when people go to the county website they immediately see the videos and it’s the most interactive part of the website so they click in and find out more about what Stokes County has to offer,” Mabe added.

“The videos are not solely for Tourism, but a recruiting tool to help folks looking to move to an area find what is unique, what the school system has to offer, local organizations, how the real estate and relocation to the area would look. And of course our attractions. The videos all have their own link and can be shared via social media.”

All videos are also housed on the Stokes County official app.

“Tyler told me this week that out videos are some of the most watched because they are built into their website header and very visible when people visit it,” Mabe said.