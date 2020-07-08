Is it a bog or a lake? Judge may soon decide

Back in March, the park put up yellow “do not cross” tape around the bog. Neill Caldwell | The Stokes News The beautiful Roundleaf Sundew plant, a rarity in North Carolina, grows in the bog.

HANGING ROCK STATE PARK — An upcoming court case may decide more than the guilt or innocence of one local man, but settle a long-simmering fight over a tiny piece of this vast park.

One thing is agreed on: the disputed bog, or lake, depending on which side you’re talking to, is on Hooker Farm Road, just east of Tory’s Den Cave and near the parking lot for Moore’s Wall, and is inside the boundary of the state park.

On the other side of the narrow roadway is land owned by George F. Wilson Jr., part of the 17 lots he owns in the area. He lives in a multi-story “tree-house” at 1415 Hooker Farm Road.

Wilson faces several misdemeanor charges – second-degree trespassing, stocking a lake without a permit, collecting plant/animal/mineral specimens without a permit, removing or disturbing plants in a state park, obstructing traffic and leaving a vehicle unattended – and is due in court on July 27.

He has a lawyer now, Michael Bennett of King, after successfully defending himself against previous similar charges last year.

Wilson’s argument, which we will explore in more detail next week in Part 2, is that the lake has existed since 1959 and was platted (Plat Book 4, page 66) as a part of the subdivision in 1973 as an amenity to the development. “The lake rightfully belongs to Moores Knob Subdivision, regardless of who owns the land. N.C. General Statute 47.30-G guarantees elements of a plat remain forever. The lake is guaranteed in every deed.”

The state’s position is short and sweet: the park owns the site and wants it to be a wetland bog.

In a March email exchange, Hanging Rock Superintendent Robin Riddlebarger wrote “The people in my chain of command authorized me to begin slowly pumping the water out of the ‘pond’ and returning it to its bog state … to restore it, since the survey clearly shows it is park property. I pulled and printed all the deeds for all current and past landowners to back to when the subdivision was first platted in the 1960s and at no time was there ever a pond for community use. There never was any mention on any deeds of any shared amenities of any sort.”

Now the state, including Riddlebarger, is simply tired of talking about it and ready for the judge to decide the entire question. After initial conversations and hosting my visit to the site, she now declines comment, saying in an email “I no longer want to participate in the news story and just plan to let the court system handle (Wilson).”

Other officials with State Parks in Raleigh have also said they would wait until after Wilson has his day in court to comment.

On March 26, Wilson was sent a certified letter from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Regional Supervisor Lon Snider titled “Notice of Violation and Recommendation for Enforcement” that said Sue Homewood of the Winston-Salem Regional Office of the Water Resources Division had inspected the site.

The letter says, in part: “Hanging Rock State Park Hillside Seepage Bog is classified as a Unique Wetland, a State designation reserved for wetlands of ‘exceptional state or national ecological significance, which require special protection to maintain existing uses.’ During the inspection, Ms. Homewood observed that trees had recently been cut and removed from the classified wetland. Ms. Homewood also observed that the drainage culvert that runs underneath Hooker Farm Road had been altered in a way to prevent water from flowing through the culvert, which will result in impounding water in the upstream classified wetland. During the inspection Ms. Homewood spoke with Robin Riddlebarger and with you regarding the unauthorized impacts to the wetlands and water quality standard violations.”

The letter references a string of previous certified letters dating back to 2017 and concludes with the directive to Wilson that “the wetlands be restored.”

Riddlebarger placed Wilson under arrest on March 10; additional charges were added later, after Wilson stocked the lake with fish and ducks and allegedly left his bus where it blocked the road.

“As he has been told by DEQ, we don’t need a permit to drain (the pond),” she said. “A permit is needed to fill it. Which he did not have.”

Riddlebarger says the state is also trying to protect a small plant called the Roundleaf Sundew that grows in the bog. It’s a carnivorous plant similar to the Venus Fly Trap and is listed as endangered in several states; in North Carolina it’s listed as rare.