With pomp and circumstance, Charters of Freedom dedicated

The Charters of Freedom are unveiled in Danbury Wednesday afternoon. Vance Patterson, who along with his wife Mary Jo has funded the installation of these displays around the county, talks about his experience seeing the original documents in Washington. Listening at right are Board of Education Chair Mike Rogers, County Commissioners Chair Andy Nickelston, County Manager Jake Oakley, Commissioner Ronnie Mendenhall and Chief Deputy Joey Lemons.

DANBURY — Even a summer storm couldn’t dampen the bright and positive mood at the County Government Center Wednesday afternoon as a new local monument was dedicated and unveiled.

Only the event’s guest of honor, Vance Patterson, said it’s not a “monument.”

“A monument by definition is a memorial to a person or event,” said Patterson, who along with his wife Mary Jo created Foundation Forward, a non-profit group which is placing the historic documents in communities around the country.

“This is a hands-on supplement to your schools’ curriculum so that students can learn about their government,” Patterson said. That’s happening in other places where the Charters have been set up and will start happening here.”

About 100 people gathered beside the Ronald Reagan Building for the ceremony, which included remarks by local dignitaries, raising the national, state and county flags, and seven ceremonial cannon blasts.

Patterson talked about the day when he and his wife first visited the National Archives in Washington and saw the original documents.

“You can walk right up and look at them,” Patterson said. “You see the signatures on the Declaration of Independence in the original ink, and the ‘We the People’ on the Constitution … it’s an emotional experience. I got a lump in my throat.”

Knowing that not everyone can get to Washington, on the way home the Pattersons began wondering how that experience might be duplicated in local communities. Hence the Foundation and the Charters of Freedom exhibits were born in 2014, the first display created in their native Burke County, the second in Murphy, the third in Asheville and so on.

Danbury is the 30th installation for the Foundation, with five more under construction including one in Alaska. The furthest finished display currently is in Carson City, Nevada.

Patterson’s goal is to have a display in all 100 counties of North Carolina and then all the counties of South Carolina.

He also told a funny story about measuring the size of the historic documents. “No, they won’t let you take out a tape measure and measure a national treasure,” he said. “But we had a plan. We went back to the National Archives and I stepped the distances off, while Mary Jo measured the heights against her body. So this display might not be exact, but it’s measured by three paces of a short guy.”

Local speakers praised the documents and what they represent to American.

“We are still grounded by this Constitution,” said N.C. Rep. Kyle Hall. “which is the oldest in the world. We learn from these documents where we’ve been, and where we’re going.”

Wesley Carter, a member of the King City Council and a former Marine, thanked the Foundation and the County Commissioners. “Now my daughters can come here and read them and realize what a great country we have.”

Board of Education Chair Mike Rogers talked about his years in the Navy “and getting to see a lot of places where they don’t have the freedoms that we do,” he said. “Places where people walk in fear.”

Judge Tom Langan spoke of the Bill of Rights as a living document. “We talk about these rights (in court and law enforcement) every day. They are neither clichés or quaint notions. They’re as with us today as they were in 1789.”

County Commissioners Chair Andy Nickelston said the installation was “something to be proud of for the entire county. This was a collaborative effort between Stokes County and the Foundation, and the result is not to be taken lightly.”

“This will be a great resource for the county and for Danbury,” said Gary East, a member of Danbury’s Town Council. “All we have today would not be possible without these documents. The old ideals represented here are just as relevant as when the pen was put to paper.”

The outdoor exhibit is close to the edge of the parking lot for easy access, one of the Pattersons’ goals. There are six documents displayed: the Declaration, the four pages of the original Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. They are etched on bronze and protected by thick glass, all set into brick displays. The Foundation says they are designed to last for 500 years.

A time capsule will be places inside a vault at the rear of the center display, to be opened on Sept. 17, 2087, the 300th birthday of the Constitution.

“Y’all be sure to mark your calendars to be here,” Nickelston said.