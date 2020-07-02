Governor delays decision on back-to-school plan

Gov. Roy Cooper pushed back his self-imposed deadline for a statewide school reopening plan, saying Wednesday he needs more time to “get it right.” Cooper said his decision will come “within the next couple of weeks.”

“We encourage our public schools to continue that planning with a special focus on how teachers, staff and students can best be protected, especially those who are high risk.”

Cooper said year-round schools and other schools scheduled to reopen this month should provide remote instruction until a reopening plan is chosen. Traditional public schools can open as early as Aug.17, about a week earlier than they usually do.

“[The decision] will be made soon enough for schools to go back in August,” Cooper said.

School districts were asked to develop three reopening plans; one for a full reopening, another that would have students in classrooms part-time and learning from home part-time and a third for full-time remote learning.

“Our goal remains getting children back in classrooms for in-person instruction that’s safe for students and their teachers,” Cooper said.

But for that to happen, the governor said North Carolinians must do their part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“With today being our highest day of cases yet, I cannot stress how important this is,” State Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen said. “Wear a face covering because you want to protect your loved ones and your neighbors. Wear a face covering because you want to reignite the economy and support businesses. Wear a face covering so our children can be back at school where they can grow, learn and thrive.”

Cooper and other state officials have instructed all public schools to prepare for three reopening options. They say they’re trying to avoid the one that would keep buildings closed and rely on remote instruction, similar to what happened when schools closed in mid-March.

One in-person path would allow schools to open at full capacity, with additional sanitation and screening measures and adjustments to cafeterias, halls and other common areas to avoid crowds.

The other would limit schools and buses to 50% capacity to allow greater distancing. That would likely require alternative scheduling, with some students at school while others learn at home.

Local school boards and charter schools had expected to learn Wednesday which path Cooper would choose. They’d have the option of choosing a more restrictive path based on local conditions, but not a less restrictive one.

Cohen said any decision about reopening schools must consider the well-being of educators.

“We can and we must lower the risk of returning to in-person school further,” she said.

Tamika Walker Kelly, president of the N.C. Association of Educators, called Cooper’s approach “thoughtful and thorough.”

“COVID information is changing on a daily basis, and the health and safety of all of our state’s educators, students, and their families is at stake,” Kelly said. “It is far more important to get this decision right than to get it done quickly.”

The Aug. 17 opening day mandated by the General Assembly is less that six weeks away.