Pastor tries to have a dialogue with Fulp

A well-armed security staffer guards the gate at 311 Speedway Saturday.

PINE HALL — “Stokes County” and “Danbury” blew up the internet last week, but not in a good way.

No, it was thanks to a Facebook post from Mike Fulp, local businessman and would-be politician. After a series of social media posts that insulted everyone from “Mexicans” to the late George Floyd, Fulp crossed the line by posting about his selling “Bubba rope” on the day the FBI released its finding that there was no hate crime committed against NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace at the track in Talladega, Alabama, and that the rope in his garage was not a noose meant to scare or intimidate the sport’s only Black driver.

Fulp later claimed it was all “a joke, trying to make people laugh,” but few were laughing at his timing.

Once the Associated Press story went out it was picked up by news outlets large and small across the county, and even in Britain. The New York Times, ESPN, USA Today and hundreds more media outlets featured the story.

All that is to explain why it was not surprising that a group of young “Black Lives Matter” protesters, “Justice 4 the Next Generation” from Greensboro, arrived outside the gate at Fulp’s 311 Speedway to hold up signs along the highway.

After first responding by canceling the night’s races and sending out heavily armed “security” to meet the peaceful protesters, Fulp eventually came out and talked to each of the folks who had come to the track.

He first spoke to the group’s leader, Rev. Greg Drumwright, senior pastor at The Citadel of Praise Church in Greensboro and a professor of Communications at High Point University. All of the encounter was captured on cellphone video.

“I’m sorry,” Fulp said as he shook Drumwright’s hand. “My business is hurt. I love everybody. I don’t want no problems with nobody.”

A few minutes later Fulp says “I’m a Republican. You’ve got your values and I’ve got my values. I love my people of color.”

When Drumwright asks why he would do such a “heinous act,” Fulp responds “It was a joke, not meant to be racist. I’m not a racist. I’ve got friends who are black. I don’t want y’all to hate me.”

Fulp then insists that he wants to greet each of the two dozen or so protesters and shake their hands.

“I’m a nobody, but they’ve got me on every news station. I can hardly even sign my name,” he says at one point.

As Drumwright moves Fulp toward the others in his group, he assures Fulp that they want a dialogue, to “reason together. … We’re not going to yell, we’re not going to cuss.”

A tearful Fulp then moves among the protesters apologizing to each and shaking hands. One person responds “I hear the apology and appreciate the apology. You say you’ve been receiving threats, but we deal with that kind of hate all our lives.”

When Drumwright asks if Fulp with remove the oversized Confederate flag from the track, Fulp says “I can’t do that. To me, the racing people like that flag. We don’t use it for hate. A lot of fans like the flag. It’s what people want here.”

NASCAR banned that flag from its races two weeks ago.

Fulp also tried to explain that Bubba Rope was “a thing … it’s made in Georgia and I’ve got four of them at home I want to sell. It’s a great rope for hauling things.”

And when asked if he believes that “Black lives matter,” he responded “I believe all lives matter.”

“That’s kind of offensive (to us),” Drumwright says. “Tell me if there was ever one day in your lifetime when white lives didn’t matter.”

Finally the pastor prays for Fulp. “If there is any racial bias in this man, his team, his community, we ask that you search it out and hunt it down. Black people are hurting right now, even in Stokes County. You require us to be a people of forgiveness.”

After the prayer Fulp goes back into the track and Drumwright tells a reporter “This is who Black people are. We’ve forgiven so much in 401 years, against our bodies, against our culture… I do forgive Mr. Mike, but what is unforgivable is that this keeps happening over and over and over again.”

On Monday, after he had 48 hours to process the encounter, Drumwright says he’s wondering about Fulp’s sincerity.

“I held out hope when he insisted on speaking to everyone and shaking their hands,” he said. “It’s never my business to judge a person’s sincerity. As I was leaving I thought that if he really was sincere, them God has given us this moment to show that change is possible. If he isn’t sincere, I really pray for him.”

“Many people from the community have shared screen shots with us… people that support his business and would have been there Saturday night if they had held the races, showing what Mike Fulp has been like. He does this to gain a lot of attention apparently. He’s been very public about his dislike of black folks and how he doesn’t view them as his equals. I don’t understand how one week of backlash could change a person’s heart that quickly. So I’m concerned it’s just because of the economic impact.”

Drumwright says that in retrospect he probably should have been more frightened that he was in the moment. “When we got there I was really taken aback by the way we were greeted,” he said. “They said ‘we’re ready to shoot’ and when I asked why, they said ‘because we know you’re here to burn the place down.’ That says a lot about how the rural white community is viewing this time of social change. They’re thinking that every building that’s been damaged or violated is due to the Black Lives Matter protesters. And that’s not the truth.”

That hurts more than guns being pointed at us… the lack of respect for black and brown people. We’re making these protests because we’re tired of being kicked at, knocked down, killed, by the institutions of society, and the white power that is part of every infrastructure that we rely on. At the education level, the banking level, the corporate level, in the government. This is why black people of all generations are exercising their right to protest, because we know this has existed for so long. It’s alarming we can come there peacefully and then see the comments on social media against what we did, and that we could cause so much rage within the white community.”

Drumwright has been to Minneapolis and Atlanta in recent weeks, as well Talladega as racial hot spots develop.

“I’ve begun to receive messages from all sides of the debate, and I think the most alarming thing are the threats against my safety, death threats, even from within the racing community. On the other side I’ve received from an overwhelming number of people from Stokes and surrounding counties who have all come out and said ‘thank you’ and ‘we’ve known this type of bigotry has existed for a long time and we’re glad attention is being placed on it.”

Fulp’s social media actions have hurt him in the pocketbook when the coronavirus was already making things difficult. After the “Bubby Rope” post, the Carolina Sprint Tour racing series pulled out its relationship with 311 Speedway. In a statement, the series said “We do not condone nor support the comments and posts made the past week, and will not put our sponsors, IMCA Racing, series, drivers, teams, owners, fans or families in a negative light.” The withdrawal will affect previously scheduled racing events on July 25 and Sept. 26.

Loflin Concrete of Kernersville, one of the sponsors at the speedway, said that it had “cut all ties with 311 Speedway” and requested it signage be removed from the track and all of its media. “Sometimes just being against something in principle or belief is not enough,” its release stated. “Words must lead to action. This is one of those times. We stand in opposition to this form of hate we can racism in hope that we can be part of making a difference to better our communities.”

Stormie Speaks Insurance of Walnut Cove release a statement that said: “It has been brought to my attention that signage remains at a local racetrack. I had sponsored a race in 2013. Their views do not reflect my views or my companies views in any way shape or form. I am taking all the legal action available to me to have my name removed from everything associated with this racetrack. … This is embarrassing and disgusting to me.”

A post on Fulp’s page last Monday announced that the speedway was sponsoring “Heritage Night” and a subsequent post on the event encouraged fans to purchase Confederate flags, as well as the Christian flag and the Donald Trump flag. He later changed the name of the promotion to “Stand for America.”

Fulp’s history of posts have infuriated many of the people who follow him on social media. Several people shared screen shots of nearly a dozen of Fulp’s older Facebook posts, since deleted. “We’ve really been bad people. I think we should give them a bucket of Kentucky Fried chicken, 2 watermelons and a plane ride back to Africa.” Another post features a photograph of George Floyd, who was murdered at the hands of Minneapolis police, with a caption: ”Congratulation, George …. 2 weeks drug free.”

It is unclear whether Fulp’s posts rise to the the standard to constitute a federal hate crime, but several people have called for an FBI investigation.