Black and blue

Scriven says he supports ‘Black Lives Matter’ and has had a hard time processing the deaths of Black men and women by the actions of fellow law enforcement officers.

“A lot, a lot, a lot,” Stokes County Sheriff’s Detective Michael Scriven says when asked how much experience he’s had with racism serving in a county that is 94% white.

“When I went to houses, they would say ‘I don’t want this n-word deputy at my house.’ They would actually say those words.” The hurt evident on his face as he recalls a repetitive problem he had in his first few years working in the county.

“Racism is going to be alive and well, period, no matter what you do, no matter what you say. It has changed, for me, drastically. The first three years were extremely rough, extremely. The more that I’ve learned the people of Stokes County, the more I have come to appreciate the Stokes County way of living and life.”

Scriven said he has not only had racist encounters with the general public, but also with coworkers within the office. During the beginning of his career at Sheriff’s department, a fellow officer (who is no longer with the department) was found to be posting anonymous, derogatory statements about Scriven. But Scriven has proven himself to be a man whose only fears are “God and [his] Dad.”

Confronting that person, and racism in general, is not a small task, but he has always done just that whenever it rises in his path.

“I’m not scared to confront anyone, racist or no. I’m always going to stand on the square.”

No matter the amount of racism he encounters in his career field, he says, “I leave that where it is. When it’s time for us to step out on that playing field, we are one team. That’s the maturity you have to have.”

With tears running down this seemingly unbreakable man’s face, Scriven discusses the difficulty he has had with processing the multitude of Black deaths in America at the hands of police brutality. George Floyd’s death in particular was hard, seeing it as a law enforcement officer and as a Black man in America. The video showed Scriven that he has to always mentally check and “take responsibility for your fellow officers,” because if one of the other three officers involved in Floyd’s murder would have stepped in and stopped the knee on the neck choke hold, Floyd would still be alive today.

In Walnut Cove at the Black Lives Matter protest, he talked to his fellow officers, saying “this is not the time to react, this is the time to listen. This is a bunch of hurt people with broken hearts.” Even when there was an agitator riding by eight times flying a Confederate flag on his truck, Scriven handled the situation and removed race from the situation to de-escalate the would-be inciter of a riot.

As a Black man in law enforcement, he supports the Black Lives Matter movement. But he does not support agitators who pull away from the main idea of the movement, he supports confronting issues head on and addressing racism in all forms.

“I need everyone to understand this right here, I agree with ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘All Lives Matter’. The reason I support that first part is because it is the Black lives that are being killed.”

“I took an oath to protect everybody. I’m sworn to protect everybody. Not just a certain type of people. That’s the thing with law enforcement. In my opinion, you can’t be in law enforcement and be racist.”

He accredits his career to his faith and familial support, his ex-wife and children being his reason for continuing. He became an officer because of his father being involved in public safety and all of the people his father’s career brought into his life, whether that be friends whose parents were in law enforcement or other family members.

His career has inspired two of his sons to become officers themselves. He also gives plenty of shout-outs to Sheriff Mike Marshall, along with his team, for supporting, caring and listening to him as he grew to be the longest serving Black officer in Stokes County.

“I can honestly say that I feel comfortable that anybody I work with will not let me get hurt.”

While being interviewed we were interrupted a few times by people who wanted to chat with Detective Scriven and remind him he is a part of Stokes County family. `

“Law enforcement is about using your brain, your mouth and lastly your hands, if it comes to that, but always use them as form of protection for the violator, which is difficult sometimes.”

Gabrielle Troutman is The Stokes News’ summer intern.