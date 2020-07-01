Bottoms to the top

Sheriff Mike Marshall presents Bottoms with a plaque honoring his 34 years of service. Bottoms cuts his retirement cake during a reception for him on Monday at the Sheriff’s office. Capt. Bottoms stands with several members of Post 425 of the Explorers, which helps introduce young people to law enforcement. At right is Sgt. Bubby Blankenship, who passed away in January. Capt. Bottoms poses with Deputy Stephen Jenkins, the School Resource Office at North Stokes High School, who also retired from the department on Tuesday.

DANBURY – Step into Danny Bottoms’ office and the first thing you notice are the D.A.R.E. pictures. They’re hard to miss because they cover almost every square inch of wall space.

“This is just a few,” Bottoms says as he glances around the office. “I’ve gotten to work with a lot of kids.”

The Sheriff’s Department Captain retired from full-time service this week after 34 years, and while he’s done just about every job in the department, it’s his work with the D.A.R.E. program that he will be most remembered for.

“I have worked with Danny for over 30 years,” said Sheriff Mike Marshall. “He has served in several different roles, but I’m most proud of the impact he has had on our youth through the D.A.R.E. program.”

D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) has been around a little longer than Bottoms has been an officer. The program tries to teach fifth grade students how to respect others and choose to lead lives free from substance use, addiction or violence.

“It makes a huge difference to the students when you have a uniformed officer come in. At first they’re like ‘why is there a cop here?’ Most have not had to deal much with a law enforcement officer. But after that initial response they realize the officers are there to help them. And we have an insight how making poor choices can drastically affect your life. Using drugs can destroy a wonderful future that a person might have. It can cause you to fall into a cycle of addiction that you may struggle to get out of or may not be able to get out of.”

“The two things I’ve enjoyed most were doing interviews as a detective with people who had done serious crimes, and hearing them admit their responsibility of the crimes they’d committed, and the D.A.R.E. program. I definitely will miss being with the students and the reward that comes with that. I really wanted to finish out this class of D.A.R.E. and get them their certificates before I retired.”

Bottoms is not the only retiree in the department this week. Deputy Steve Jenkins, the SRO at North Stokes High School, retired Tuesday after 12 years.

After he graduated from South Stokes High School and decided to go into law enforcement, Bottoms, 54, went to Surry Community College and got a degree in Criminal Justice. He was seriously considering going into the Highway Patrol and had the opportunity to do some “ride-alongs” with state troopers. “I know traffic is important, but just doing traffic? I thought I’d be interested in investigating some serious cases, like a murder or something like that.”

So he went to work for the Stokes Sheriff’s office as a part-time deputy in 1986.

“There’s a lot to law enforcement, so many different aspects. In my career I’ve done a lot of different things. Some officers specialize in one thing and that’s what they do the whole time. But I’ve been very fortunate to do a lot of different things.”

Bottoms was also a Walnut Cove police officer for 10 years.

“I was shocked initially,” he says of the difference between sheriff’s department work and police work. “In the Sheriff’s office you constantly have something that you are doing, papers to serve, warrants to serve, summons, plus security checks, patrolling your community… you’re constantly busy. Police departments don’t serve papers. You work traffic if there’s an accident, and traffic enforcement. But you don’t have that stack of papers that have to be served. It was a little easier, I thought.”

Bottoms said he was working two part-time positions when Sheriff Tony Blaylock asked him to come on full-time. “He talked me into it,” Bottoms says. “Matter of fact, he insisted.”

In 1990 Bottoms went to Walnut Cove and started again at the bottom of the ladder. He started his D.A.R.E. involvement there as an instructor in the schools. He rose to the rank of Detective Sergeant, and eventually went back to the Sheriff’s office in 2000. There he was soon promoted to Detective and asked to help train new officers. A position for a DARE instructor with the Sheriff’s Department opened up in 2008 and he jumped on it.

“I love teaching it and think it’s a wonderful program and a huge benefit to the kids of Stokes County,” he said. “It’s all about making good choices. We have a drug problem in America today and that problem exists here in Stokes County. We’ve been dealing with the problem of illegal drugs since I began and it’s not gone away. The drugs out here now are even stronger, cheaper, easier to obtain.

“I’ve had adults come to me and told they really appreciate what we told them in D.A.R.E. What they learned in D.A.R.E. helped them in a time where they could have made a real bad choice. That’s very rewarding.”

Bottoms says the drug problem has actually gotten worse. “You can see that with the opioid crisis… so many who have overdosed. Even the slightest amount can be deadly. Kids see this in their environment and even their homes. If you grow up in an environment where that’s normal, kids don’t see that as a problem. You have to show them better choices. They’ll all face challenges. … Every choice may seem small at the time but it may change the direction of your life.”

“We were doing a presentation at a school and asked ‘How many by show of hands have affected by drug or alcohol use in their family?’ and I was amazed because almost every kid there raised their hand. Almost every family has someone whose lives have been changed because of drugs or alcohol. So it’s really important. I’d rather seen them in jail, where they can get some help, than continue what they’re doing. If we can prevent someone from going down that path, I think it’s worth it. And the Sheriff does, too.”

He said law enforcement is constantly adjusting, trying to improve on how to do things. “We get more training than we ever did. We’re adapting to the needs of society. The laws change every year, the legislature meets twice a year, so we have to adapt and be aware of those changes.”

Sheriff Marshall has asked Bottoms to remain on staff part-time and continue to help with the D.A.R.E. program and other duties.