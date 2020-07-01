Two graduates get scholarships from Rotary club

The Rotary E-Club of Global Trekkers have awarded Audrey Gilley of North Stokes High School and Melanie Garris of South Stokes High School with the “Most Improved Graduating Seniors” scholarship awards. Recipients of this scholarship are chosen each year by the school counselors at their schools.

The Rotary E-Club has deep roots in Stokes County, having formerly been a local club. Though the Rotary E-Club of Global Trekkers has in the past few years expanded to include participants from all over the world, it is still proud of its Stokes County origins and has been providing these scholarships for several years.

Gilley plans to pursue general education studies at Forsyth Tech Community College. She lives in Lawsonville with her parents, Marissa and Don Gilley.

Garris is interested in the medical field and will also be attending Forsyth Tech next fall. She lives in Walnut Cove and is the daughter of Kenneth Garris.

The scholarships are made possible with an endowment to the club by a Stokes County resident. The investment pays interest semi-annually to assist with the funding of the scholarships. The donor who bequeathed the investment requested for its interest to provide scholarships for students who choose a technical school for their higher education.

Rotarian Ann Jones presented scholarship checks to Gilley and Garris.