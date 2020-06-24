Updated: County sees first COVID-19 death

Area coronavirus statistics: Alamance County has 969 positive cases, 36 deaths;

Forsyth County has 2,615 positive cases, 29 deaths;

Guilford County has 2,462 positive cases, 106 deaths;

Rockingham County has 173 positive cases, 2 deaths;

Stokes County has 110 positive cases and 1 death;

Surry County has 392 positive cases, 2 deaths;

Yadkin County has 282 positive cases, 4 deaths.

Stokes County surpassed two undesirable milestones in the COVID-19 health crisis this week, exceeding the 100-case count and recording its first virus-related death.

The Stokes County Health Department said that one of a county residents passed away last Friday due to complications from the virus. The resident was 50 years old and, according to the state’s website, was in the 27021 area code. To protect the privacy of the family, no additional information was released.

“Our condolences go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of this individual,” a department release said. This “sad news is a reminder of how dangerous this virus can be.”

“The health of Stokes County residents is in the hands of our community as a whole. It is vital to the health of our citizens that we continue to practice social distancing, continue to wear mask, and continue to wash hands frequently. The Stokes County Health Department will continue to post updates and guidance on our social media accounts and website.”

In addition to the death, total lab-confirmed positive cases stand at 115, with 101 persons recovered. The number of active cases is 14, with none currently hospitalized and 14 isolating at home.

The Health Department will hold its second mass testing event on Saturday in Danbury, in the parking lot of the governmental center. The drive-thru event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your ID and health insurance card. Those who get tested must self-quarantine until the result of the test is received.

North Carolina has 56,174 cases and 1,271 deaths in the state as of Tuesday, with 906 people hospitalized. There have been 791,285 tests completed across the state, and 36,921 individuals have recovered.

North Carolina’s trends have worsened since the economy has reopened in recent weeks, the state health secretary said Monday. But she wouldn’t say whether they would prevent more shuttered businesses from reopening when restrictions otherwise expire later this week.

Although the number of completed tests continues to grow rapidly — to more than 790,000 overall — the percentage of positive tests is on the upswing. “As we’ve reopened, we’ve seen our trends go in the wrong direction,” Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said during a media briefing.

Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Cohen announced Wednesday afternoon that North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 for three more weeks.

Cooper also announced a mandate that face coverings must be worn when people are in public places as officials seek to stabilize concerning trends of increasing viral spread.

“I know North Carolinians are strong, resilient and care deeply about our communities,” Cohen said. “We pride ourselves on helping our neighbors. The best way we can do that now is by taking the simple action of wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth. If we each do our part, we can get back to the people and places we love.”

Growing evidence shows that cloth face coverings, when worn consistently, can decrease the spread of COVID-19, especially among people who are not yet showing symptoms of the virus. Until now, face coverings had been strongly recommended. Under Wednesday’s executive order, people must wear face coverings when in public places where physical distancing is not possible.

• State Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley announced Monday that she had extended several earlier directives, which will keep courthouses open but discourage unnecessary court sessions. She wrote that she would keep in place a prohibition on jury trials through at least the end of July.

• North Carolina passed the $1 billion mark in state unemployment insurance benefit payments, the state Division of Employment Security reported.

• N.C. labs and labs around the country are seeing supply shortages for laboratory chemicals needed to process coronavirus tests.

• In the United States, the death toll has surpassed 119,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

• White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that parts of the U.S. are beginning to see a “disturbing surge” in coronavirus infections. Many states are again seeing a rise in cases, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a hearing before the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee. “That’s something I’m really quite concerned about.” The virus, which has sickened more than 2.4 million Americans, continues to rapidly spread throughout the United States. As of Monday, the U.S. seven-day average of new infections increased more than 30% compared with a week ago, according to an analysis of the Johns Hopkins data. Cases are growing by 5% or more in 26 states, including Arizona, Texas, Florida and Oklahoma. Hospitalizations are on the rise as well. “That’s very troublesome,” Fauci told Congress.

• More than three months after first suspending cruises from U.S. ports, operators said they will now continue that pause for another two months — or longer. Cruise Lines International Association, a trade group, said its members would voluntarily extend the suspension until Sept. 15 or later if necessary. That’s almost two months after a no-sail order issued by the Centers for Disease Control.

• Two Republican governors, Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, have shifted their tone in recent days. “COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas, and it must be corralled,” Abbott said in a news conference Monday that was notably more urgent than earlier ones. At his own event Saturday, DeSantis also pivoted from his previous skepticism. Texas on Tuesday reported another daily record — more than 5,000 new infections — prompting renewed warnings from Gov. Abbott, who urged residents to stay home in a TV interview. “Because the spread is so rampant right now,” Abbott said, “the safest place for you is at your home.”

How can I protect myself and my family?

The following is recommended by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

