Commissioners move to protect historic monuments

DANBURY — The Stokes County Commissioners approved an ordinance protecting the county’s historical monuments and buildings during its regular meeting here Monday night.

Board Chair Andy Nickelston said he asked county attorney Ty Browder to put something together this week. The ordinance includes “a building, monument, memorial, plaque, statue, marker or display of a permanent character that commemorates an event, a person, or military service that is part of Stokes County and/or North Carolina history; and which is located on property owned by Stokes County, or located on public property.”

Anyone in violation of the ordinance would be guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to a fine of $500 per offense, the document said.

A couple of the commissioners wondered if there weren’t already laws on the books for this very purpose.

“I can support this in a heartbeat,” said Commissioner Jimmy Walker, “but there are already laws in place not to deface monuments. Anyone who does should face strong consequences. And this applies to all; I’m not targeting any race or nationality.”

“Yes, there are already laws in place,” responded Browder. “But this adds an extra layer of protection. You’re making a statement that the Board sees this as important.”

The ordinance would not apply to the three municipalities in the county, as their boards would have to approve this language or something similar.

“This gives the sheriff one more tool in his tool belt,” said Commissioner Rick Morris. “When ISIS came to power in Iraq the first thing they did was pull down monuments. That’s what terrorists do, they try and destroy history.”

In other business, the Commissioners:

• Heard about plans for the July 1 dedication of the “Charters of Freedom” monument beside the Ronald Reagan building in the governmental center (see related story). Mark Delehant, the Public Works director, said he hopes the 1 p.m. dedication ceremony next Wednesday draws a good crowd. There will be band music starting at 12:30, and three food trucks will be on hand for lunch.

Jennifer McMillan of the Charters of Freedom organization thanked the commissioners for the partnership with the county and talked about curriculum to be offers to the schools, saying she had met with Doug Rose of the school system. “We will encourage school visits, veterans groups, field trips by the Scouts, DAR meetings … we hope that everyone will be very proud of this.”

• Discussed a request from Camp Hanes and the Northwest YMCA for an amendment to the non-conforming use policy that would allow the camp to build a new shooting range on a different part of the camp property. “We’re proud to do business in Stokes County and we have done so since 1927,” said Darryl Head, Chief Operating Officer for the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina. “We’re looking for a way to modernize the shooting range, to expand it and allow more campers to learn to shoot. The current range is inadequate and needs upgrades. We want to offer the best experience possible.”

• Heard bad news on bids for a new EMS station in Walnut Cove, as all of the bids received on the project were not only over budget, but way over budget. Glenda Pruitt, the Support Services Supervisor, said she nearly fell out of her chair when she opened the bids. The lowest was for $778,000, while the amount budgeted is $650,000. Unless the county can find cuts that would reduce the bid by just under $78,000, the station project will have to be rebid, Pruitt said. “Perry (Peterson, the architect) is looking for things that can be cut, but there was nothing extravagant in it.”

“There’s no way I can support something so expensive,” said Commissioner Morris. “It’s ridiculous to have to pay that much for an EMS station. If we can’t do something we need to de-scope this project, not in a little way but in a big way.”

“We need this EMS station,” said Walker, “but this is a pretty big obstacle.”

“These numbers scare me to death,” said Board member Ernest Lankford, while Ronnie Mendenhall said “Every commissioner was surprised at the numbers that came back, but I don’t want to give up on this project. The land was donated, and land is not cheap. We need to keep working and see if we can get (the bid) down.”

• Learned more about the county tax office and Sheriff’s Department solution to a situation on Hauser Road in the Pinnacle area. Several months ago residents of Hauser Road, State Road 1183, complained that because the road is both in Stokes and Surry counties, there was sometimes confusion as to who should respond to emergency calls. The county Tax Office said it will offer the residents on the Stokes side of the line a choice: rename the road Hauser Springs Road, or renumber the addresses. It would do whatever the majority chooses, but a name change would have to be approved by the Board.

• Approved the renewal of the contract with Dr. Preston Roberts, who acts as the county’s veterinarian.

• Again discussed Commissioner Morris’s moratorium on new solar energy farms. Morris is proposing a three-year moratorium on “large-scale” solar farms – acreage size to be determined – to have time to develop ordinances and to hear from experts on the positive and negative impacts. Two large projects have already been approved by the Commissioners, and Morris said he asked for the proposal to be put back on the agenda because he understands the county planning office is discussing a third large project. “If that one is approved it would mean that one percent of the county is dedicated to solar power,” Morris said. “We need to wait for the state to create standards. We regulate the heck out of cell towers, but put solar farms out there with no consultation. We hear the pitches, the dog-and-pony shows, but get no answers about environmental contamination. We need to have some kind of ordinances in place before we’re overrun and become a dumping ground.”

“How far can we go in telling a landowner what they can and cannot do with their land,” countered Walker. “There’s a lot to be considered. I support green energy – it’s the future.”

Commissioner Lankford said he wanted to get the county planning department’s opinion on the issue.

“Y’all make some good points,” said Nickelston. “I’ve never been one to tell taxpayers what to do with their property. That last (vote) was an easy decision for me.”

Morris said he agreed with the idea of not telling people what they can do with their property, “but we’re not hearing from the experts. We haven’t done all the thorough due diligence. We need a couple of years to sort this out.”

