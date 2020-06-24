Special service dedicates Walnut Cove to God

Most participants signed the Charter, written by Leslie Bray Brewer, which declares that “evil is not welcome in our town.” About 70 people gathered Saturday evening for a special community worship service in Walnut Cove.

WALNUT COVE — More than 70 people turned out last Saturday for the Walnut Cove “Dedication,” with a ceremony in the public prayer garden that lasted about 45 minutes, and local pastors Greg Hairston, Dan Daugherty and Leslie Bray Brewer, plus local youth and some other adults leading prayers and Scripture readings.

There was a special original song performed for the event. Mayor Nellie Brown spoke, and Brewer presented a brief history of the town.

“A high point of the ceremony was when my son Elijah read the new Walnut Cove Town Charter,” said Brewer, who wrote the text using the ideas contributed by the local youth. “It was so powerful that there was a standing ovation afterward. I put it on thick card stock and had the participants sign it, just as the Declaration of Independence was signed.”

At the end, the worshippers walked out to Main Street with children waving flags and Rev. Hairston spontaneously singing “This Little Light of Mine.”

“We read a final Scripture about being a city of the Lord,” Brewer continued, “and Elijah led a prayer to officially dedicate our town as a place where no evil thing (like racism, injustice, crime) will be welcome.”

Here is the text of the Spiritual Charter:

“We the people proclaim that from this day, June 20, 2020, Walnut Cove, a town located in Stokes County, North Carolina, shall be a town consecrated unto the Lord Jesus Christ — a city set upon a hill that will not be hidden. We stand firmly with the words of our nation’s Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

“We decree that Walnut Cove will be a town dedicated to the principles of God as laid out in the Holy Bible. We make it known this day and from henceforth that evil is not welcome in our town. We pledge to work together to put an end to racism, prejudice, injustice, drug abuse, alcoholism, spousal abuse, sexual harassment, child abuse, child molestation, poverty, greed, sexual immorality, misogyny, violence, robbery, theft, murder and every other evil work.

“We declare that Walnut Cove will be a place of peace and safety where all people are treated equally and justly — a town full of the love of God and where His Spirit flows freely. It shall be called “the city of the Lord.”