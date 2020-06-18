King will celebrate July 4th with fireworks after all

KING — After months of delay and discussion, the City Council has voted to go ahead with its annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

Meeting Thursday morning before its annual Budget Workshop, the Council decided to hold the fireworks on the Fourth, a Saturday, and let Fire Chief Steven Roberson and Police Chief Jordan Boyette provide guidance on logistics of the event in the two weeks remaining before the event.

All of this debate is because of the COVID-19 health crisis and the statewide rules against mass gatherings. While Gov. Roy Cooper might further relax restrictions next week and move the state into Phase 3, he may also be forced to extend Phase 2 because the number of cases in North Carolina continues to climb in recent weeks.

While the Council agreed that they wanted to move forward with the Independence Day fireworks – and City Manager Homer Dearmin seemed to have come around to that idea as well – the discussion centered on whether or not to close Recreation Acres, the city-owned park where in years past many people have congregated.

“I think there are some ways to make it work,” said Dearmin before the vote. “It may be more advisable and prudent for us to do them on the Fourth.”

The $12,000 cost, however, was not included in the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget, Dearmin told the Council members. “But don’t let that be too much of a concern. If you want fireworks, we will figure out a way.”

Mayor Jack Warren disagreed with closing the park but said he “definitely wanted” to go ahead with the fireworks.

“We’re not the social distancing police,” Dearmin responded, “unless the Health Department asked us to do something. We’ve never had to close the park before, but it’s a different time.”

“Something may change between now and July Fourth,” Dearmin added later.

“I’d like to see us proceed,” said Council member Rick McCraw. “It would bring some unity to our community.”

McCraw also said that some residents would ask why people could gather in the park to protest but not to watch fireworks.

“Protests are guaranteed by our Constitutional rights,” Chief Boyette said. “Everyone has the right to protest so you’ve got to allow it. (Watching) Fireworks is not a Constitutional right.”

The county is part of a celebration on Sunday evening, July 5, at Piney Grove Middle School in Lawsonville, and Rural Hall will do their fireworks on Friday night the third.

In other business, the King Council:

• Approved the continuation of its coronavirus-related closings policy. City officials have explored a phased-in reopening, but Dearmin and the Council members agreed the wisest course right now was to continue having offices closed to the public while the numbers go up.

• Learned that two King police officers and possibly a third have tested positive for COVID-19. Chief Boyette said the officers were involved in a training event and were probably exposed when they ate a meal together. “As soon as they were aware of symptoms they made their supervisor aware and locked themselves down, and we’re telling everyone to do that,” Boyette said.

Commissioner Wesley Carter complained about the need for three days of self-isolation simply for being tested while awaiting the results. “I don’t want to get tested because I don’t want to have to stay home for three days and not go to work,” Carter said, noting that pro golfers on the PGA Tour are tested and do not have to be quarantined. “It’s stupid… I’m sorry and I know it’s a Health Department thing, but it’s a pet-peeve of mine.”

• Approved a budget amendment for the current fiscal year that includes $13,000 to the Fire Department to repair a fire truck and a boat used in river rescues that have been damaged in recent weeks.