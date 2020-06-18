Local crews have been busy with river rescues

Crews from a number of emergency agencies were working past midnight last Friday looking for tubers who had missed the “take-out” point on the river. A chopper was called in Friday to evacuate a visitor to Hanging Rock State Park.

DANBURY — Several times in the past few weeks, various Stokes County first responders have been called out to find or rescue someone on the Dan River.

“It’s been a couple of busy weeks,” said Danbury Fire Department Chief Jerry Manuel. “But we’ve been pretty fortunate so far.”

Due to all the rain we’ve had in recent months, the river is up about three feet above normal. Manuel says the Dan has been running at about 1,100 cubic feet per second, which is near the high end of the scale. And of course when they’re a heavy rain, the river gets higher and runs faster.

So there have been a number of incidents in the past several weeks as people have ventured out more and gotten on the river when the weather is nice. Last Friday, Danbury FD was responding to the death of a man inside the park when it got a call that some tubers had missed the “get-out” point and we missing. The week prior there were a couple of kids on their tube who fell into the water and were quickly in distress.

As it was a swift water rescue situation, the King Fire Department was also called in, as it has the training and the boats.

“The frequencies of our calls primarily revolve around mother nature,” said King Fire Chief Steven Roberson, “but on average we are called for this service about three to five times per year. However we have been on three calls in the last three weeks.”

Those kinds of incidents are much rarer than the typical falls in Hanging Rock State Park for hikers or rock climbers, but the Danbury Fire Department responds to those too.

“We’re more or less on call for the park,” Manuel said, “but the state park folks are great to work with.”

“We get training through the Fire Fighters Association, and you can specialize in different areas. But it it’s a swift-water rescue, we call in King. We don’t have the equipment or capability, but they do.”

“Water rescue services delivery from King Fire Department began after Forsyth County Emergency Services approached us asking if we would be responsible for water rescue in northern Forsyth County,” said Roberson. “Prior to this request, the Winston-Salem Rescue Squad provided water rescue services for all of Forsyth County, but the rescue squad was no longer funded and resources they provided were given out to county fire departments. Through working with our City Council and City Manager we’ve strengthen our equipment cache through for increasing our service capabilities.”

“Once we obtained the equipment we immediately began sending personnel to obtain the necessary certifications and training,” Roberson added. “To date, we have 20 North Carolina Fire and Rescue Commission Swift Water Technicians. We’re currently in the final process of obtaining the required equipment to be a FEMA Type III deployable asset, and are in the final process of the North Carolina Association of Rescue and EMS certification program.”

King FD even has had experience with water rescues – paired with the Lewisville Fire Department – during the 2016 hurricanes that hit the state.

Manuel said that the Emergency Management Technicians, other departments and even the First Marshal’s office will participate any time there is something happening that’s beyond a normal situation like a fire call or a traffic accident.

For example, local Fire and Rescue units participating in last Friday’s situations in addition to Danbury and King were Sauratown, South Stokes, Lawsonville, Walnut Cove, Northeast Stokes, plus the Madison Rescue Squad, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, Stokes EMS, N.C. Emergency Management, and the State Highway Patrol.

“It’s always a county-wide effort,” Manuel said, “and we are blessed to have the people that we have. It’s mostly all volunteers, and we all have a good working relationship. We appreciate the opportunity to work together with all these agencies.”

Some on social media have called for more signs on the river for tubers or paddlers who are not familiar with the Dan, perhaps with a map or diagram of the put-in and take-out spots. Folks have also called for the local tubing excursion companies to do a better job in preparing their customers to get on the river also how and where to get out, and to do both safely.

“There are already some signs on the river,” Manuel said, “but if you’re not looking for them, you’re going to miss them. I wish there was a way to get more signs and maps posted.”