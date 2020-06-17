School system will try to do more with less

The Board of Education Monday night learned that it will have to cut back on some of its hopes for the next school year, and that may include the creation of the much-discussed Fire Fighters Academy.

Lanette Moore, the executive director of Finance for the system, reported that while the Board asked for a budget of $14,345,873, the County Commissioners have approved a total of $13,268,430, meaning that the schools would need a little less than $1.1 million to balance the budget.

In a year of reduced revenues and a general reduction of the county budget, the amount is slightly less that the schools received for last year.

Because of that, Moore said that the system ought to cut out all its new hires and new programs, except for a plan to boost teacher pay according to their years of service.

Even doing that, Moore said, the schools would still need to dip into its Fund Balance for about $350,000 to makes ends meet.

“It’s sad to me regarding not being able to fund those positions we asked for,” said Board member Katie Tedder, “because we sent just a very few over. I’m especially upset about not being able to fund the Fire Fighter Academy.”

Over the past several months all parties involved with talking about this idea have praised it and pointed out the growing need to develop the next generation of volunteer fire-fighters – also with police and EMTs – for the county.

But wait … the Academy may not be completely dead yet.

Schools’ Academic Director Doug Rose talked about a potential partnership with Forsyth Tech. And the original plan, Rose reminded, was to start this program in January, meaning the cost of hiring an instructor for the second half of the 2020-2021 school year would be $37,000 for salary and benefits.

“So we just need to find $37,000 in community involvement,” said Board Chair Mike Rogers. “That’s a big bake sale.”

Moore added that the staff had just received the county’s budget numbers on Monday before the meeting, so she was not able to prepare a document for the Board to look at. So the Board will go over the $13 million budget at a July 6 work session.

● Rose presented the results of a survey on how the remote learning had gone in the spring semester, saying he was very pleased with the 3,000 responses received. In response to the question “How comfortable are you in returning to school on Aug. 17?” 21% said they would not be comfortable in doing so. (Thirty-five percent said they would be “very comfortable,” and 23% said they would be “somewhat comfortable.”) Of those who said they would be uncomfortable in sending their children back into the classrooms in August, 90% said they would want to continue remote learning.

The meaning of all this, Rose said, is that some plan must be developed to offer distance learning as an alternative. “We’re going to have to be very fluid in what we’re offering,” he said.

“The survey shows that there is a need for (a remote learning option),” said Schools Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice. “We just have to figure out how to pull it off. We will need to be ready to offer full-time virtual instruction. … I anticipate having that virtual option in the fall.”

Rice said the staff hopes to have a plan put together by the second week in July, and added that the wait for instructions from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction remains frustrating.

“They first told us they would send recommendations and not requirements,” Rice said. “Then the two documents we received last week were total surprises. The first was full of requirements, and the second was an 116-page document that was even more in-depth. We’re still going through it. They told us it was a ‘living’ document that would change daily.”

“We’re working with the Department of Health and Human Services, the DPI, the high school athletic association, even the band association, and trying to figure out what we need before they change their minds again.”

Tedder responded that it was “overwhelming to read those guidelines, and sadly the numbers are not going the right direction in North Carolina right now.”

Rice said that the good news was that of the county’s 95 confirmed cases as of Monday, only five of those were in school-age children, and that the number of active cases was down to eight.

● Tedder asked her colleagues to consider a resolution marking a special day to celebrate diversity and unity in the schools. As a starting point, she read a statement that said, in part: “I would like to ask that our board recognize the significance of what is happening in our county in this extraordinary and unprecedented time. It is my hope that you all agree with this proposal so that language to do so can be put in a resolution to establish May 25th as a day to commemorate the basic inalienable rights of all and that we show our respect by a moment of silence at 8:46AM to honor all who have lost their lives to racial injustice. In addition to having this day and moment of recognition I urge the superintendent and his staff to develop an anti-racism statement, policy and procedures for any violation. This should include consequences for offensive racial language, offensive clothing and head-wear and symbols to include Confederate flags. We should lead by example and show that we do not invite or tolerate any form of destructive racism.”

“I just feel like as a system we should acknowledge the situation and do something about it,” Tedder said.

Board member Cheryl Knight said she “appreciate Ms. Tedder’s sentiments and kind words,” while the Board’s Pat Messick added that “we need to take these words to heart and follow her example.”

In other business the Board:

*● Heard a report from K-5 Education Director Anna McGee on the Summer Bridge/Jump Start programs, which will be offered virtually this summer for students who were not on track for grade-level reading proficiency in second and third grade prior to schools moving to remote learning due to COVID-19. Invitations will go out this week to parents of second and third grade students, and if there are still open spaces it would be opened up to first-graders. Dates will be July 20-24 and 27-31.

● Approved a contract with Invision Services for teaching the visually impaired, offering Braille resources, etc.

● Approved a Title 1 application after Testing and Accountability Director Michael Sands told Board members that he has had good conversations at two stakeholders meetings on parent and family engagement goals for the next school year.

● Approved a new custodial supply contract with Morrisette, the only bidder, at an annual cost of $123,268, an increase of $9,500 over last year. The company has been supplying custodial supplies to Stokes County schools for the past nine year.

● Approved a bid from Riddle Septic in Walnut Cove for pumping out the septic tanks and grease traps during the next school year. The cost will be $43,630, a savings of $11,000 over last year’s bid.

● Discussed renewal of a contract with John E. Sexton and Associates to provide audiological services for students with hearing issues. The contract is for $70 an hour not to exceed 20 hours per week, but there was some question about the dates, so the contract will be taken up at the next meeting.

● Approved the new CTE Local Application, which was discussed at the previous meeting.

● Took no action on changes to the Student Handbook when no motion to approve was offered.

● In closed session approved a personnel report with six new hires, three resignations, two leaves of absence and five transfers from one in-county school to another.