Cases, recoveries trend upward

As the county’s total of confirmed coronavirus cases inches up toward triple figures, the number of active cases remains less than 10 and there have been zero deaths.

As of Tuesday’s report from the Stokes County Health Department, there have been 96 lab-confirmed positive cases, but 87 have recovered, with two persons hospitalized and seven isolating at home.

The majority of the positive cases that we are seeing now is spreading from one family member to other family members and even extended family members,” said the county’s heath director, Tammy Martin. “There are also more cases of involving co-workers.”

Martin also has announced that the department’s next mass testing event will be held on Saturday, June 27, in the upper parking lot at the government center in Danbury from 9 a.m. until noon.

Also reporting on Tuesday, North Carolina has had 45,853 cases and 1,154 deaths. Approximately 29,200 people have recovered from the virus, while there are currently 829 people hospitalized. In the Triad region, Forsyth County has 2,283 positive cases, 25 deaths; Guilford County has 2,103 positive cases, 95 deaths; Rockingham County has 141 positive cases, 2 deaths; Surry County has 342 positive cases, 2 deaths; and Yadkin County has 251 positive cases, 4 deaths.

The state continues to see an uptick in cases while in Phase 2 of reopening, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Tuesday saw 750 new cases, the first time in several days that figure has been below 1,000. But the number of state residents hospitalized hit a record high at 829 on Tuesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday he’ll announce early next week whether businesses still shuttered because of COVID-19 will be allowed to reopen. Under the current order, restaurants can offer dine-in seating, and barber shops and hair and nail salons are open — but all at reduced capacity. Bars, movie theaters, bowling alleys and gyms remain closed. Cooper has to decide whether to extend the order, which expires June 26, or modify it.

More than 1,100 virus patients have died in North Carolina since the pandemic began.

“Right now, they’re not trending in a good direction, but we still want to give this more time,” Cooper said. He pitched the idea that the public could stop a “second wave” of cases by practicing social distancing, including the wearing of face masks, to prevent its spread.

Cooper also said his administration is considering whether to issue an order mandating wearing face masks in public. Employees in personal service businesses such as hair and nail salons already are required to wear them.

Cooper spoke with Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend, and said he asked Pence and the federal government for more resources for testing. The number of completed tests surpassed 638,000 Monday. The state is currently working toward testing residents in all nursing homes, as more than half of COVID-19-related deaths involve nursing home residents.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen pointed to studies that show how wearing a mask can help slow the spread of COVID-19. “The face covering really shows effectiveness when we can get many, many folks doing that all together.”

• As 20 states see an upward trend in cases, a closely watched model now projects more than 200,000 COVID-19 deaths by Oct. 1. The U.S. has recorded more than 2 million cases and more than 116,000 people have died, based on data from Johns Hopkins University. Though many states are seeing improved conditions, the pandemic has not yet reached its conclusion, according to Ali Mokdad, one of the creators of the model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

On Tuesday Texas, Florida and Arizona hit single day records for virus cases, with each state reporting more than 2,000 new infections. All three states have been moving swifty to reopen and ease social distancing restrictions.

• Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve the COVID-19 survival rate. It’s a cheap, widely available steroid called Dexamethasone, and it reduced deaths by one-third among severely ill patients, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. The study was released by the University of Oxford. “Bottom line, this is good news,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S. “This is a significant improvement in the therapeutic options we have.”

• Chinese authorities are reimposing some travel restrictions in Beijing as they work to contain a new outbreak and prevent it spreading more widely in a country that previously appeared to have largely contained the virus.

• A U.S. government report says death rates are 12 times higher for coronavirus patients with chronic illnesses than for others who become infected.

• Add one more item to your list of anti-coronavirus practices: close the lid on the toilet before you flush. Yet another study released this week says that failing to do so will result in the spread of a lot of germs.