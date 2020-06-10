Finding her voice

Marchers walked from the park into downtown King along Dalton Road. Many if not most of the marchers were in their 20s or teens. The rally moved to the City Hall parking lot for a short ceremony of remembrance, then protesters marched back to the park. March organizer Megan Green uses a bullhorn to speak to the crowd at Recreation Acres. Homer Dearmin | City of King Green, center with her back to the camera, leads protesters in kneeling at the City Hall parking lot.

KING — Megan Green had never organized a protest before.

“Growing up, I always kept my opinions on certain situations to myself because my perspective always stood out and was different from majority of the people I surrounded myself with,” she said. “I figured I wouldn’t be able to make enough of a difference by expressing my personal experiences and feelings, so I kept quiet. It wasn’t until I got older that I realized being quiet wouldn’t bring about change and I was tired of seeing these stories that people of color were going through.”

“Everything on the news felt so distant so it was easy to separate yourself from the reality of things, but it still remained heavy on my heart. It’s devastating. It wasn’t until I started making new friends whose parents didn’t approve because I was black. If they found out we were hanging out, they would find us and take their child home. … I’ve seen people lock their doors as we walk by or notice that my different appearance always became the topic of conversation. So I started to use my voice, timidly at first, but eventually without hesitation.”

The 21-year-old grew up in King and still works here. She decided it was the right time and right place to organize a march in her hometown, held a week ago. She smartly got the City of King and King Police Department involved in the planning, and the result was a completely peaceful demonstration.

“I’m so elated by the outcome and the powerful statement that was made; to say the least,” Green said when it was over. “To see everyone come together and stand in unity, love, and peace. It was truly incredible. Especially in King, where racism is still very prevalent and there are so many people who are choosing to stand against us because they aren’t willing to understand us.”

Young and old, black and white, a large crowd of people turned out to march against racism. “Stand up Against Injustice” participants marched from Recreation Acres park down Dalton Street to downtown, where they stopped at City Hall and knelt to conduct a brief memorial to George Floyd, who was recently murdered by Minneapolis police while being arrested.

King Police estimated the crowd at 200. It seemed most were under age 30.

“This generation and the one to follow are standing for change,” said Green. “We are the change.”

The group chanted slogans like “Black Lives Matter!” “I Can’t Breathe” and “Say His Name: George Floyd!” as they walked the route, with King Police not only clearing the way of traffic but joining in with the marchers. Many of the marchers carried homemade signs. One sign read “I don’t understand but I stand.”

Green got a bit emotional as she stool on the back of a pickup truck in the park’s upper parking lot to welcome the marchers and highlight their purpose.

“I am very thankful that everyone who came out stood so boldly and weren’t afraid to allow their voices to be heard,” she said in reflecting on the event. “I truly believe this protest has restored so much hope in the hearts of the community. It’s important to educate those who are willing to learn and understand. I’m just thankful that I no longer fear to stand boldly for what is important and deciding to enable my voice to demand change. It has to start somewhere.”

Kneeling in the City Hall parking lot, Green told the marchers that as his life ebbed out of him, Floyd began to call for his mother. So in a call-and-repeat that was very moving, she called out “Momma!” and the crowd repeated the plea.

Other than a number of members of the King Police force, City Manager Homer Dearmin and City Council Member Terri Fowler were the only City officials who participated in the rally. Dearmin said both the City and the march organizers’ greatest concern was for a safe and peaceful protest.

“This fight didn’t end with this protest,” Green said. “We will continue taking action until justice is served, equality is achieved, and our souls are at peace.”