Case count continues to climb

Local COVID-19 cases continue to climb this week, with 89 total lab confirmed positive cases as of Tuesday, according to the Stokes County health office.

Three persons are hospitalized, 19 are isolating at home, 67 have recovered, leaving 22 active cases. No one has died of the virus in Stokes thus far.

County Health Director Tammy Martin also said that “we only had one positive case out of the 76 that were tested during the mass testing (on June 1).”

Instead, she said “the increase is due to community spread.”

In North Carolina, 37,393 cases of the virus have been confirmed, with 1,069 deaths, according to the state. To date, 535,711 tests have been completed. As for neighboring counties, Surry has had 292 cases and 2 deaths, Forsyth 1,874/18, Guilford 1,779/87, Rockingham 115/2, and Yadkin 221/3.

If you have questions about COVID-19, call Stokes County Health Department at 336-593-2400. Hours are Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 8-5. You can email covid19@co.stokes.nc.us as well and a staff member will respond to your question as soon as possible.

In other headlines from this week:

● 311 Speedway owner Mike Fulp said on social media that his race track in Pine Hall will be open on Saturday despite the state shutting down a similar track in Alamance County that has also been operating with fans for several weeks.

Fulp plans an “America We Stand” rally from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, with music and food available, followed by racing action in the evening. It will also be “Ladies Night” at the track.

Fulp posted on his Facebook page: “After reviewing all the comments, 311 Speedway will use all precautions possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. We will be issuing every race fan that walks through our gate a mask and hand sanitizer. Fans must use social distancing and minium socializing. Families that are in attendance should keep to themselves, (and) when in line to purchase a ticket or order food, please follow directions that are posted and keep apart. More information will be posted later this week.”

Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration ordered the closure of Ace Speedway becaused it’s allowed large crowds to gather repeatedly for weekend races, declaring it an “imminent hazard” for COVID-19’s spread. The order says Ace is violating the governor’s executive order limiting outside mass assemblies to 25 people. Local media has reported crowds at the speedway exceeding 2,000, including last Saturday. Reports indicated many attendees at three weekend races since late May sat and stood close to each other, and few wore masks.

The action came after Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson announced on Monday he wouldn’t issue a citation to Ace Speedway’s father-and-son owners Robert and Jason Turner.

Stokes County Board of Commissioners Chair Andy Nickelston told a reporter that Fulp and Sheriff Mike Marshall had talked and that the county would not stop Fulp from operating his business.

● The 2020 Farmers’ Market Vouchers are available for local WIC participants. If you are interested in receiving a voucher, call the Danbury Health Depaerment office at 336-593-2402. These vouchers are available for WIC-eligible pregnant, postpartum, partially-breastfeeding and breastfeeding women and children 2 to 4 years old to obtain fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets through out the area. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/KingFarmersMarket/.

● State Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said at a press briefing Monday she is “concerned” about North Carolina’s coronavirus numbers, which she said are moving the “wrong direction.” On Saturday, the state reported 1,370 new laboratory-confirmed cases–its highest daily number thus far. Additionally, 774 people currently are hospitalized for symptoms caused by COVID-19 — a new high. According to health officials, 25% of the state’s inpatient hospital beds are still available, along with 17% of ICU beds — with 84% of hospitals reporting data.

● The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services offers a tool on its website that allows users to search for COVID-19 testing spots on its website, https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place. Currently the only site listed for Stokes County is the Health Department. The DHHS recommends patients to call the site before you go to learn about testing criteria, availability, hours and location. Some providers require an appointment and/or referral from a health care provider. Locations are subject to change.

● Two new papers published in the journal Nature say that lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus were highly effective, prevented tens of millions of infections and saved millions of lives. “Our estimates show that lockdowns had a really dramatic effect in reducing transmission,” says Samir Bhatt , a senior lecturer at the Imperial College London’s School of Public Health.

●Movie theaters across the country are beginning to open, after three months of being shuttered, but with limited titles available and in some cases 25% capacity.

● Wendy’s beef shortage is over — almost. The company said Monday that the “beef supply has returned to near-normal levels across the Wendy’s system.” There is a Wendy’s restaurant in King.

