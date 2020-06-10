Register of Deeds office has been humming

DANBURY — In a fairly routine meeting Monday night, the Stokes County Board of Commissioners heard a pair of positive financial reports as they continue to work on the 2020-2021 budget.

Register of Deeds Brandon Hooker gave the Board a very positive assessment of his office’s work in recent months, despite the pandemic, with revenues up “almost $24,000 ahead of where we were last year.”

“This is the best revenue years we’ve had since 2007, and there are still three weeks left in the fiscal year,” Hooker said. “May was the busiest month we’ve had in two years. We should be able to contribute $70,000 back into the General Fund.”

Hooker said the revenue from the third quarter of the fiscal year was up 22%, and transactions up 28%. Part of that, he said, could be attributed to the new “Get Certificates Now” program, where documents like birth and death certificates, and marriages certificates, can be ordered online and hard copies received by mail. So even when county offices were closed, online business has been booming.

“While all our lives have been turned upside down,” Hooker said, “as a county we’ve responded well. Everything has been running smoothly.”

Commissioners also heard a report from Tax Administrator Richard Brim were he said that local property values continue to go up.

Brim’s report included a way to address a problem for residents for Hauser Road in Pinnacle. Several weeks ago a resident came to the Board and complained that emergency services wasn’t sure who to dispatch to a call because the road is in both Stokes and Surry counties. Brim said the tax office would change the street numbers rather than the name of the road because that could be done immediately, while changing the name of a state-maintained road would require many steps and much red-tape.

When asked by Commissioner Rick Morris about residents’ reaction to learn their addresses had been changed overnight, Brim said “It’s a public safety issue.”

In other business the Board:

● Approved a slate of appointments to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. New appointees are Chief Jordan Boyette, Zach Barth, Christina Chilton, Jamie Edwards, Joe Rick and Sarah Schaller. Re-appointed were Tiffany Cone, Stacey Elmes, Terri Fowler, Rusty Slate and Tamara Velt. Cone will serve as chairperson for 2020-2021.

● Approved the reappointment of four members of the county’s Planning Board: Ronnie Morris, Gary Simmons, Steven Spencer and Larry Snyder.

● Approved plans for a new Solid Waster/Scale House at the county landfill on Sizemore Road. The current building is on the left side as you come in to the facility, making it awkward for people pulling in. So the new building will be places on the right. This will be a small building, at just 304 square feet, and services will be able to continue during its construction.

● Approved plans for a new Maintenance/Storage Building on the back side of the County Government campus in Danbury. The building will be 5,902 square feet, architect Perry Peterson said, and while most of the building will be designated for storage, it will also contain an office, break room, restrooms, a shop and a sign shop. The land has already been cleared, and Peterson said bids were coming in under budget.

● Delayed the formation of a working group to consider funding for wireless expansion at the suggestion of RiverStreet CEO Eric Cramer.

● Discussed the renewal of the contract between the county and Dr. Preston Roberts to provide veterinary services.

● Updated the Mutual Aid and Assistance Agreement, which is renewed every four years and basically says the county’s various emergency services will go to the aid of other counties in the event of a disaster, and they will also respond to Stokes County if needed.

● Approved a fireworks display at an Independence Day celebration that is scheduled for Sunday, July 5, at Piney Grove Middle School in Lawsonville. Music will start at 6 p.m., with the fireworks around 9 when it is well dark. There will also be food and games at this event.

● Another date to remember is Wednesday, July 1, when the new monument beside the Reagan County Office building will be dedicated, starting at 1 p.m. The monument is a display of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights in stone tablets.