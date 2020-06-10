Soil and Water candidate filing now underway

Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor candidate filing began this week. Some details:

· Started on Monday at noon and ends on Monday, July 6, at noon.

· This is a nonpartisan contest.

· There is one seat on the ballot this year. It is currently held by Michael Booth.

· A candidate who comes to the elections office to file is asked to stay in the outer office. An elections staffer will meet the candidate there to assist.

· A candidate can also submit a notarized notice of candidacy and filing fee by mail if they prefer. They can contact the elections office for more information.

As of press time this week, Bob Lindsay has filed for Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor.

Filing for Board of Education will of course not take place this summer, as it has in past even-numbered years. As a result of last year’s law change that changed the contest from nonpartisan to partisan, filing took place with other partisan contests last December.

For the Board of County Commissioners seat recently filled by Ernest Lankford, his appointment was to fill the seat until December 2020.

· Due to the timing of Jamie Yontz’s resignation, this commissioner seat will be on the ballot for this year’s general election. It will appear on the ballot as an unexpired term, and it will appear separately from the other commissioner contest.

· Per state law, the political parties in the county can nominate one candidate each for the position, and that’s who will be on the November ballot. There is no special filing period and no primary election.

· This particular seat will be a ‘Vote for 1,’ while the other County Commissioner contest on the ballot (with Republicans Sonya Moorefield Cox and Ronnie Mendenhall and Democrat Brian Davis) is still a ‘Vote for 2.’

· The winner in November will take office in December, and will serve until December 2022 (the remainder of the term).

Information regarding voting by mail:

· In North Carolina, an excuse to vote by mail is not required. Any eligible registered voter may receive a mail-in ballot.

· An absentee ballot request form must be completed and signed in order to receive a mailed ballot. Forms are available at www.co.stokes.nc.us/vote or by contacting the elections office.

· A voter who chooses to vote by mail does not have to wait to submit the request form; that form can be sent to the elections office now. The ballot and accompanying instructions will be mailed from the elections office in early September.

· One-stop early voting and Election Day voting will remain as options as well.

-Jason Perry, Director of the Stokes County Board of Elections