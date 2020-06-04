About 200 march in King against injustice

Peaceful protest is one of many around the nation

Many participants carried homemade signs protesting the recent killing of George Floyd and many other deaths of people of color. Marchers walked from the park into downtown King along Dalton Road. Many if not most of the marchers were in their 20s or teens. This sign used a quotation from the Bible to spread a message of just cooperation. March organizer Megan Green uses a bullhorn to speak to the crowd at Recreation Acres. Homer Dearmin | City of King The rally moved to the City Hall parking lot for a short ceremony of remembrance, then protesters marched back to the park.

KING — Young and old, black and white, a large crowd of people turned out Thursday evening to march against racism and police brutality.

The Stand up Against Injustice protest was completely peaceful, as participants marched from Recreation Acres park down Dalton Street to downtown, where they stopped at City Hall and knelt to conduct a brief memorial to George Floyd, who was recently murdered by Minneapolis police while being arrested.

King Police estimated the crowd at 200.

The group chanted slogans like “Black Lives Matter!” “I Can’t Breathe” and “Say His Name: George Floyd!” as they walked the route, with King Police not only clearing the way of traffic but joining in with the marchers.

Many of the marchers carried homemade signs. One sign read “I don’t understand but I stand.”

Organizer Megan Green got a bit emotional as she stood on the back of a pickup truck in the park’s upper parking lot to welcome the marchers and highlight their purpose. The majority of those participating were white, and under 30 years old, but all kinds of Stokes County residents were represented.

Representatives from Reynolda Church were present to pray with anyone who wanted to.

Kneeling in the City Hall parking lot, Green told the marchers that as his life ebbed out of him, Floyd began to call for his mother. So in a call-and-repeat that was very moving, she called out “Momma!” and the crowd repeated the plea.

Other than a number of members of the King Police force, City Manager Homer Dearmin and City Council Member Terri Fowler were the only City officials who participated in the rally. Dearmin said both the City and the march organizers’ greatest concern was for a safe and peaceful protest.

At the close of the rally, organizers read out the names of black men and women who have been killed by violence in recent years,